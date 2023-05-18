Netflix has revealed the release window for Squid Game: The Challenge, an upcoming reality show inspired by its hit South Korean series Squid Game. Squid Game: The Challenge follows 456 players as they compete through a series of trials inspired by the original show for a prize of $4.56 million.

In 2021, Squid Game quickly became Netflix's most-watched series, with over 1 billion hours viewed within its first month of release. Squid Game also became Netflix’s first non-English-language program to receive two Emmy nominations. In addition, lead star Lee Jung-jae became the first Korean actor to take home an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. As expected, the streamer was fast to announce a second season. However, to everyone’s surprise, Netflix also thought investing in a reality show inspired by the series was a good idea.

For those who have been hiding under a rock for the last couple of years, Squid Game follows a group of desperate players competing in a series of trials inspired by children's games. However, since the losers are executed, the whimsical nature of the games is replaced by a twisted competition where everyone’s lives are at stake. It doesn’t sound like the kind of game anyone would want to be part of, but with $4.56 million on sight, Netflix found the 456 players they needed for their reality show.

Unfortunately, the production of Squid Game: The Challenge was plagued with reports of gruesome accidents on set. Many contestants also denounced the inhuman conditions they were put through in the games. So, what should be a fun reality show inspired by Squid Game reportedly turned out to be closer to the series than we expected. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to see what exactly happened during the reality show's production, as Netflix is releasing Squid Game: The Challenge this Fall.

Squid Game Season 2 Is Soon Going into Production

While the reality show might be a welcome distraction for fans of the series, what we really want to watch is Season 2 of Squid Game. As Lee recently revealed, Season 2 should go into production this Summer, so we shouldn’t expect new episodes until 2024. Lee also told fans that Season 2 would be about revenge, as his character will use the millions he won in the first season to hunt down the people who put together the twisted competition. That’ll offer a welcome change of pace to the show, and we can’t wait to see where Squid Game will take us next.

Squid Game: The Challenge is coming to Netflix this November.