Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Squid Game Season 2.

In both seasons of Squid Game, the deadly children's games began before the players ever stepped into the familiar arena, facilitated by the elusive man dubbed the Salesman or Recruiter (Gong Yoo). In Season 1, this was a relatively harmless game of ddakji, which the Salesman used to lure people into the game with monetary rewards and the stinging pain of a slap that was a tiny glimpse into the pain they would later face. He returns in Season 2 in a larger role for the first two episodes, inducting Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) back into the tournament with a higher-stakes and more fatal game of Russian Roulette. Before this, the Salesman also takes us through a bizarre and seemingly purposeless scene involving bread loaves and lottery tickets, which turns out to be more revealing than we initially assumed, as it exposes parts of his psyche while symbolically tying into the Gi-hun's hunt for the true villain of Squid Game.

'Squid Game' Season 2 Reveals the Salesman's True Self

Image via Netflix

During Gi-hun's three-year search for the elusive character who initially gave him the fateful business card, he hires his old loan shark and his crew to monitor the subway system. One pair finally spots him, and they trail the Salesman out of the subway, as he ends his work day. His personal time apparently involves buying a hundred loaves of bread and lottery tickets, strolling into a park with that ever-present slick smile plastered on his face, and holding out the two items on the palms of his hands in front of people in poverty. He gives each person a choice. Many choose the lottery ticket and lose, but when they plead for the bread, the Salesman simply walks away. Once he attends to everyone, he stands in the middle of the square, loses all composure, and jumps furiously on the remaining food, shaming everyone for choosing the risky option.

This obscure scene doesn't seem to have too much rhyme or reason to it. In fact, it just seems like another example of the games' creators' twisted sense of giving people a choice to help themselves. However, it is actually less didactic and superfluous than you may think. In an interview with RadioTimes, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk explains that this enigmatic scene is an expression and projection of the Salesman's own self-hatred. The Salesman is "someone who lived a difficult, tough, rock-bottom life" and can see whispers of this life in the homeless people in the park. "He is someone who is so filled with self-hatred. It is expressed in the hatred he harbors for other humans," says Dong-hyuk. "And by hating these people, he believes that he is different from them... almost as if he's trying to escape his own self-loathing nature."

Traces of this self-loathing are found in Yoo's mercurial performance, naturally culminating in the paroxysm of emotion that leaves everyone stunned. As he walks up to each person and gives them a choice, the seemingly charitable act, shot from a low angle where his composed smile fills the frame, feels almost angelic. He doesn't only believe he is different to them, but above them. Then he deftly punishes the "wrong" choice of foregoing basic needs for the risk of wealth, a decision he would have made before he was hired by the games. So, when his pristine persona gives way to a primal explosion of jumping, smashing, and heaving, it gives us an unnerving snapshot of what his internal world is actually like. He is brimming with self-hatred from his past, and even his present self, as he actively participates in recruiting people to gamble for a truckload of money with huge risk, the very thing he condemns in this scene.

The Salesman Exposes the True Villains in 'Squid Game'