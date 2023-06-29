Now that production for the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game will commence later this year, Netflix has announced the remaining actors and actresses that will round out the cast for Squid Game Season 2. The announcement came after the streaming platform revealed the first cast members earlier this month.

With Emmy-winning director Hwang Dong-hyuk returning to direct and executive produce Squid Game Season 2, the second round of cast boasts an impressive acting portfolio, which only heightens the anticipation for the second season of the hit television series.

Who Will Enter the Game in Season 2?

New additions for the second season of the smash hit series are Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home), Kang Ae-sim (Move to Heaven), Lee David (The Fortress), Lee Jin-uk (Miss Granny), Roh Jae-won (Missing Yoon), Won Ji-an (D.P.), and Choi Seung-hyun, whom fans may recognize as the former member of South Korea’s boy group, BIGBANG. Known to many as T.O.P, Choi also starred in several films and television series, including Tazza: The Hidden Card, Iris, and Commitment. Former Iz*One member Jo Yu-ri completes the Season 2 cast.

They will join the first round of players, which were unveiled earlier this month, including Kang Ha-Neul (Forgotten), Yim Si-wan (Unlocked), Yang Dong-geun (Yaksha: Ruthless Operations), and Park Sung-hoon, who recently wowed viewers due to his portrayal of Jeon Jae-joon in the streaming platform’s hit revenge drama, The Glory. Apart from the new cast members, Lee Byung-hun will also return to reprise his role as the Front Man, alongside Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo.

The first season of Squid Game, which debuted in 2021, follows a group of players vying for a whopping cash prize of ₩45.6 billion. However, though the game pays homage to Korean children's games, it is not a regular competition at all. Everyone who loses each round will die, with only one winner taking home the cash prize. A series that challenges how viewers perceive social classes—with the upper class clearly having the upper hand—the nine-episode series quickly became a hit, earning various international accolades.

No release date has been announced for the second season yet, but one thing's certain: the game will commence any time soon. The second season will most likely premiere in 2024, considering the time of production. But Collider will update as soon as new information becomes available. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for the first season below.