"There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love," says creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Whether it'd be a red or green light for a second season of Squid Game, you'd think, would be a bit of a no-brainer for Netflix. The dystopian Korean show proved immensely popular with audiences worldwide, grossing almost a billion for the streamer with 130 million watchers, according to Bloomberg. And of course, they couldn't turn down such a promising cash cow: in an interview with the Associated Press, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the show would indeed be back with more Gi-hun adventures.

In his native Korean, he says:

"So there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this..."

He continues in English: "Gi-hun will come back, and he'll do something for the world." Now that's a helluva promise, although one quite heavily teased at the end of the first season.

Besides which, is Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) the one we're really desperate to know more about? What about Jun-ho, who was shot in the shoulder and propelled off a cliff, seemingly - seemingly! - to his death? Usually, if you don't see a dead body, that's a door being deliberately left wide open. But maybe that's just wishful thinking, given how goddamn cool Wi Ha-joon is: who'd want another series of Squid Game without him and his abundant charisma?

You can watch the interview clip below. In any case, we'll hopefully know more about the next season of Squid Game soon. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first season, 2021's biggest TV breakthrough, on Netflix. It also stars Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.

'Squid Game' Season 2: Netflix "Trying to Figure Out the Right Structure" to Make It Happen Red light, green light for 'Squid Game' Season 2 may be coming soon.

