Squid Game Season 2 premiered on December 26th. With seven episodes in this season, the games follow Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he hunts down the Squid Game recruiter in an attempt to get a hold of the Frontman. However, upon finding the Frontman, Gi-hun is yet again forced into the deadly survival games so that he may have a chance to end them once and for all.

However, he soon finds out that the games are very different now. While the first game remains relatively the same, the subsequent games that follow are entirely different (and, more eeirly sinster), leaving Gi-hun with no advantage. And while there are plenty of characters that support Gi-hun, there are a bunch that do not. This leads to the many deaths of hundreds of players. But while most characters die throughout the games, there are a select few inside and outside the games whose death will be remembered for one reason or another. So, let us rememeber these brave souls and pay tribute to the players whose lives were tragically cut short in Squid Game 2.

9 Kang Mi-na (Player 196)

Played by Song Ji-woo

Mi-na (Song Ji-woo) is player 196 in Squid Game 2. First revealed as a somewhat snarky woman, Young-mi doesn't believe anything that Gi-hun says in regard to the first Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light. Seen joking around at first with Thanos, who seems to have developed a crush on her early on, Mi-nah takes the games very lightheartedly.

Unfortunately, she is the first player to die. When a bee lands on her, Mi-na panics, and in her panic, she realizes she has moved. Before she dies, she cracks a smile, likely unaware of the game's dangerous consequences. Though an early death, Mi-na's death was not so much sad as it was just unfortunate. Her death ultimately led to the deaths of many other players.

8 Gyeong-su (Player 256)

Played by Kang Seong-wook

Gyeong-su (Kang Seong-wook) is player 256 in Squid Game. He is a fan of rapper Thanos, and from the start of the games, he joins Thanos' group of players whenever there is a group game. We soon see how fatal of a mistake this was.

Unfortunately, during Mingle, in which players have to group together in whatever number the announcer says, he is kicked to the side by Thanos when they only need a party of four. However, funnily enough, Thanos panics when he finds out that they left behind their friend, a funny side effect of the drugs he is taking. Gyeong-su, who didn't receive much screentime, was just useful for Thanos, resulting in his death during Mingle.

7 Mr. Kim

Played by Kim Pub-lae

Mr. Kim (Kim Pub-lae) is the loan shark in Squid Game 2. After Gi-hun pays him off when he wins the grand prize, he hires Mr. Kim to help him find the recruit in the subways. Mr. Kim obliges, obviously for the money, but even though he was an antagonist in the first season, Mr. Kim appears to be a not-so-bad person. Especially when he takes Gi-huns concerns earnestly. An honest loan shark, Mr. Kim tails the recruiter until he is kidnapped.

When kidnapped, Mr. Kim is forced to play a game of Russian Roulette with his friend, but this Russian Roulette is different. Both Mr. Kim and his friend had to play 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' and win in order to avoid getting shot. However, when his friend messes up and throws two rocks, Mr. Kim loses on purpose. His sacrifice made for a rather emotional scene, as his character had developed exponentially in such a short span.

6 Squid Game Recruiter

Played by Gong Yoo

The infamous Squid Game recruiter (Gong Yoo) who had easily won the hearts of money. He is the reason that Gi-hun ever learned about the deadly survival competition to begin with. Though his screentime was limited in both Season 1 and Season 2, Gong Yoo's performance was astonishing. He put on an incredible performance for a character who remained unnamed, and it is likely why he was so beloved despite turning out to be a little psychotic in the end.

The recruiter dies when he hunts down Gi-hun and forces him to play a game of Russian Roulette. Bold and unafraid to die, the recruiter attempted to frighten Gi-hun; however, in the end, he was left with the last bullet. But the recruiter proved to be a daring individual, and he accepted his death without hesitation.

5 Thanos (Player 230)

Played by T.O.P.

Thanos the rapper (T.O.P.) is a flirt and a drug-user, a terrible combination if there ever was one. He takes various drugs to get him through the terrifying games, and this causes him to act a bit unusual; which is, again, a bad combination. His violent nature and loud outbursts often scare other players, so it was kind of refreshing to see him die at the hands of the sinister game.

Thanos was one of the more entertaining players to watch, as he was always doing something to make the games more lighthearted for the viewers. However, his life comes to an abrupt end when he is killed by Myung-gi (Yim Siwan) when a fight breaks out in the bathroom stalls. Although he was a terrible human being, Thanos will surely be missed. Rest in paradise, our purple-haired friend.

4 Se-mi (Player 380)

Played by Won Ji-an

Se-mi (Won Ji-an) was Player 380 in Squid Game 2. She was a friend of Park Min-su (Lee David), and she had his back various times during the competition when Thanos proved to be overwhelming.

Her death came suddenly when the players who wanted to go home were attacked by those who wanted to stay and play another game. Cornered by Nam-gyu (Roh Jae-won), she is stabbed to death by him. The last thing she sees is her friend Min-su who willingly lets her die. Not much was known about her, but she was undoubtedly admirable for her courage.

3 Young-mi (Player 095)

Played by Kim Si-eun

Young-mi (Kim Si-eun) is Player 095 in the competition. At first introduced as a young shy woman, Young-mi manages to open up incredibly fast to Cho Hyun-ju (Park-sung hoon), a trans woman who has faced prejudice in the past.

Hyun-ju and Young-mi form a quick friendship, and their friendship almost parallels that of the friendship between Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) and Ji-yeong (Lee Yoo-mi) exhibited in Season 1 of Squid Game. It's a cute friendship, one that was cut way, way short. During Mingle, when she is shoved aside, she loses her spot in the room, and her death proves to be emotionally-devastating as she sobs to Hyun-ju, who has no choice but to watch her die. Young-mi's death was one of the most heartbreaking in the entire series, and one that no one will soon forget.

2 Gyeong-seok (Player 246)

Played by Lee Jin-wook

Gyeong-seok (Lee Jin-wook) is Player 246. He joins the Squid Game competition when his daughter, who was already incredibly ill, gets even worse, with medical bills quickly accumilating. To pay for her treatment, he needs to earn a large sum of cash, which lures him to the infamous games.

From the get-go, Gyeong-seok is an incredibly kind person. He helps out Gi-hun's friends in their moment of need, and even when he has a child back at home, he still goes forth with Gi-hun's plan to take on the Frontman despite their odds of survival being extremely low. While it's presumed he's dead, there is still a chance that Geong-seok is in fact alive, as he appeared to be shot in a non-fatal area. However, he was still packaged away in a box, so nothing can be said for sure. This is one of those "is he dead or not?" issues, and we'll never know for sure is Geyeong-seok is truly a goner, or if he got packages alive.

1 Jung-bae (Player 390)

Played by Lee Seo-hwan

Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) is Player 390. He is Gi-hun's friend from outside the games, and like Gi-hun, he has gained an incredible debt, forcing him to partake in the games. Though he's desperate for money, forcing him to stay in the games even against Gi-hun's wishes, he supports Gi-hun through and through.

During the raid on the Frontman, Jung-bae follows Gi-hun's lead and covers him as necessary. He doesn't doubt the plan, and instead he entrusts Gi-hun completely. Unfortunately, because of their closeness, Jung-bae's death serves as a consequence for Gi-hun's actions, breaking Gi-hun entirely.

