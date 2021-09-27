Hwang Dong-hyuk's K-drama mega-hit Squid Game broke barriers recently by becoming the first Korean series to top Netflix's charts in the U.S, receiving high praise for its masterful execution of the survival games formula. The show brings in many of South Korea's top stars for a nine-episode run focused on a series of deadly challenges that lures in the downtrodden and desperate with the promise of a massive cash reward. Its success has brought on calls for a sequel, and while Hwang was delighted by the praise, a sequel isn't on his mind for right now.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, Hwang detailed the painstaking process that went into making the series a reality and the probability of a sequel. He often works alone on his projects, like the 2011 film Silenced, and he did the same for Squid Game, acting as both writer and director. Translating the story he created into a show on his own proved a grueling task for him that he isn't willing to repeat. It took him nearly six months to finish the first two episodes and the exhaustion from managing the show himself has led him to take a break from the series. He spoke on this during the interview:

"I don’t have well developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2.’ It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors."

While it's not a definitive no on a Season 2 or sequel series, it is a definite "not now." Squid Game is the culmination of nearly 13 years of planning and production. Hwang originally developed the concept back in 2008, originally planning for it to be a feature film. With inspiration from comics like Battle Royale and Liar's Game, he aimed to make his story more relatable and simplistic by imagining himself in a scenario where a simple game could determine whether he lived or died:

"I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicts an extreme competition, somewhat like the extreme competition of life. But I wanted it to use the kind of characters we’ve all met in real life. As a survival game it is entertainment and human drama. The games portrayed are extremely simple and easy to understand. That allows viewers to focus on the characters, rather than being distracted by trying to interpret the rules."

Squid Game focuses on the poor, failing, relatable people who are invited to take part in deadly survival games for the chance of winning a massive cash prize. It stars Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, a gambler stuck with crippling debt in desperate need of money to take care of his daughter, whom he lost custody of, and his ill mother. He's joined by Park Hae-soo, who plays his friend Cho Sang-woo, along with Jung Ho-yeon, Tripathi Anupam, Oh-young Soo, and Wi Ha-joon.

In the meantime, Hwang is prepping a draft of a new film code-named "KO Club," short for Killing Old Men Club. Hwang said the film will focus on the idea of an intergenerational conflict. He's mulling over returning to work on feature filmmaking before revisiting Squid Game. You can currently stream the first series now on Netflix. Check out the trailer for Squid Game below:

