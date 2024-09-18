In December, the long awaited and highly-anticipated second season of Netflix’s Squid Game will celebrate its arrival. Over the last few months, fans have received promotional material by way of teasers and first-look images that showcase what kind of madness will unfold in the follow-up installment. As part of the streamer’s Geek Week celebrations, a trio of Squid Game actors sat down and chatted about some of the rumors and speculation that have been circulating about the show. Netflix invites audiences to pull up a seat and listen as Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-jun break down these interesting theories.

Broken down into seven separate categories, the theories tackle the topics of character change, staff backstory, red/blue ddakji, G-hun’s daughter, political bigwigs, Gi-hun gets revenge, and a sports festival analogy. While two out of the three men were rather cagey about the first question, Lee, who plays Front Man in the thriller drama, was rather clear about him continuing to hold his position, despite fans thinking that Gi-hun (Lee) would step into the role. Another speculation centers around the staff’s backstories. Rather than being a follow-up, some audiences believe that the second season will serve as a prequel, giving an origin story to the staff who work at the deadly games. Another swing and a miss, Wi, who appears in the show as Hwang Jun ho, agrees that this would be an interesting story line but isn’t what will pan out in the next set of episodes. There are plenty of other reactions where that came from as the trio of stars goes through the speculative theories.

Who Else Stars in ‘Squid Game’ Season 2?

In a series that centers so much of its story on death, there obviously won’t be a lot of returning characters for Season 2. However, along with the three actors who participated in Netflix’s Geek Week promo, Train to Busan star Gong Yoo will reprise his role as the salesman who recruits unsuspecting players for the deadly games. Filling out the ensemble is a lineup of A-list names well known in South Korea for their work in the TV industry including Kang Ha-neul (Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo), Lee David (The Fortress), Yim Si-wan (Misaeng), Park Sung-hoon (The Glory), Yang Dong-geun (The Forbidden Marriage), Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home), Lee Jin-uk (Miss Granny), Kang Ae-sim (Move to Heaven), Won Ji-an (D.P.), Roh Jae-won (Missing Yoon), BIGBANG ex-member Choi Seung-hyun and Iz*One ex-member, Jo Yu-ri.

See if any of your theories made it into the question and answer session with the stars of Squid Game, and prepare to re-enter the madness when the show returns to Netflix on December 26. In the meantime, get caught up on Season 1 now streaming on Netflix.

Squid Game 0 10 Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Release Date September 17, 2021 Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Seasons 1 Writers Hwang Dong-hyuk Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Hwang Dong-hyuk Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk Expand

