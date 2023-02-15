The first season of Squid Game, a South Korean survival drama series, debuted to widespread acclaim, with Lee Jung-jae receiving much praise for his portrayal of the indebted protagonist Seong Gi-hun. And owing to the success of the first one, Netflix has officially renewed the series for a second season, and the actor himself confirmed that filming for season two will begin in the summer and will most likely last for over 10 months.

In an interview with Ilgan Sports, as reported by allkpop.com, Lee stated that Squid Game Season 2 is scheduled to begin filming later this year, adding that it may take a little longer to complete than the first season: "Squid Game 2' will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months. We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete."

Given that filming will begin in the summer, the second season of Squid Game will probably premiere in 2024, which is a considerably lengthy wait for fans. But the actor, however, teased how the second outing will revolve around vengeance. Speaking about the future of Lee Byung Hun's character in season two, who notably played the Front Man in the first season, the actor shared: "It's probably safe to assume that. As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge, and the key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun sunbae, so it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story."

The nine-episode series, which premiered in September 2021, follows 456 players from a variety of backgrounds, all trapped in debt problems. They all must compete in various Korean children's games, but though it appears to be a regular competition, everyone who loses ends up dying, and the winner receives a reasonably large cash prize of ₩45.6 billion. The Korean drama was an instant hit, becoming Netflix's first non-English-language program to receive two Emmy nominations.

Squid Game also made Lee the first Korean actor to take home an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The actor eventually received some recognition on a global scale as a result of the series' success and was given the lead role in the upcoming Star Wars television series, The Acolyte. In addition to acting, Lee also made his directorial debut with The Hunt.

The second season of Squid Game will undoubtedly feature more games, probably even more dramatic and deadly. No date has been set for the premiere of Season 2 yet, but the first season of Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix.