As quickly as Squid Game was back into our lives with the recent release of Season 2, it’s mostly over now thanks to Netflix’s binge model, which allows users to watch all episodes in one sitting. While this has always been Netflix’s primary selling point, it would have been nice to see Squid Game dominate the TV conversation for weeks like other shows such as Landman, Skeleton Crew, and Creature Commandos. One of the more interesting plot points in Squid Game Season 2 is the Front Man, the leader of the games who wears the black coat and mask and is played by Lee Byung-hun, joining the games and forces with Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun. During a recent interview with Netflix K-content, Byung-hun was asked about how the Front Man felt about joining the games that he’s spent so long delicately crafting:

"The character In-Ho coming in and wanting to destroy everything is what you could say is the big picture. When the game is on the line, and In-Ho is actually a real part fo the team, he finds himself having a genuinely good time, and that is how the director and I decided this should be acted. So for me as an actor, I think it was both challenging and enjoyable." "The Front Man believes that Gi-hun is wrong in his way of thinking, but perhaps, he reflects on himself through Gi-hun. He does want to destroy Gi-hun's belief. I felt that a small part of him, unknowingly, might be hoping for Gi-hun's thoughts to be right. And rooting for him in some way."

It’s not until the end of Episode 3 in the second season that the Front Man, otherwise known as In-Ho, is revealed to be part of the game, and it's arguably the most shocking revelation of the season. It’s clear early on that he and the other minds behind the games are one step ahead of Seong Gi-hun, whose primary objective is to find out where the games are being played and bring them down, but he takes part in the game and doesn’t show his hand until the season finale. In-Ho’s involvement alongside Seong Gi-hun in the games adds a much-needed element of suspense to the show’s second season, and it’s no surprise that the character’s intentions are perhaps a bit more nuanced than the audience can decipher on the surface.

How Does ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Compare to Season 1?

It was always going to be hard for Squid Game Season 2 to live up to the beloved first season, which remains the most-watched show in Netflix history and earned a nearly perfect score of 95% from critics and an 83% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season’s Rotten Tomatoes score dropped in both categories, earning an 82% rating from critics and a 64% score from audiences, but the show has still produced strong viewership. Squid Game Season 2 ends on a major cliffhanger, and fans can rest easy knowing there won’t be another three-year wait for Season 3, which has been set as the final season and will be released sometime this year.

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the show and watch Squid Game on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk

WATCH ON NETFLIX