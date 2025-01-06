Squid Game Season 2 may be slowly circulating out of the limelight due to the series dropping all episodes at once, but the show has stayed in in the conversation largely due to its stars, who continue to drop interesting details about their characters and the series at large. One of the actors who has been the most vocal is Lee Byung-hun, who plays the Front Man in Netflix’s hit thriller series. One of the more intriguing plot points to come in Season 2 was at the end of Episode 3 when it was revealed that the Front Man was joining the games. During a recent Netflix BTS promotional video, Byung-hun revealed a detail about himself that made the Front Man’s presence in one game in particular much more difficult:

“Here’s the problem I ran into. I’m actually right-handed, but the Front Man in the series is left-handed. I was worried I’d have too many bloopers while filming the scene.”

The six-legged race was one of the most stressful games in the history of Squid Game, especially because player’s survival is so heavily reliant on their teammates. Someone could knock their game out of the park and complete their task on the first try but still face execution if their teammate fails, which happens several times and is painful to watch. Watching the Front Man struggle to spin the top after promising his teammates that he was good at it, knowing that Seong Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) life was at stake was almost enough to make you watch through clenched fingers. Learning that the actor leaned into the challenge to make the scene more authentic is one of the many details that have helped Squid Game to become one of the most popular shows in the world, and it will continue its strong run into the third and final season, coming later this year.

Why Did the Front Man Join the Games in ‘Squid Game’ Season 2?

Lee Byung-hun also revealed in another interview not long after Season 2’s launch why the Front Man joined the games and put himself at risk after staying behind the scenes for so long. He said that it was partially to establish a level of psychological dominance over Gi-hun, but also that he felt it was partially to try and relate to him while also staying one step ahead. It’s unclear if the Front Man was ever in any actual danger and if the guards had shot him in a non-lethal spot and taken him somewhere for immediate medical attention, but he’s now safely out of the games and surely ready to resume the terror in Season 3.

All seven episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage on the show and watch Squid Game on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk

WATCH ON NETFLIX