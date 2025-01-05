After spending most of Squid Game Season 1 literally behind the scenes, Hwang In-ho/Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) unmasks himself and steps into the games for Season 2. Although it’s the same twist as Season 1’s with Player 001 being an insider for the company, this time, fans are aware of this deception from the very beginning. Watching the Front Man get close to Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after their heated exchanges early on in the season makes for an interesting experience. The Front Man can now personally toy with Gi-hun and break him away from his crusade to stop the games. As In-ho and The Salesman (Gong Yoo) tell Gi-hun on different occasions, the players have a choice to participate in these games. People would rather vote yes to risking their lives for these deadly challenges in the hopes of a better life filled with great fortune. In-ho has a front-row seat to Gi-hun's reactions as he witnesses the worst in humanity once again.

Since Squid Game Season 1 spent more time on the games and the players while juggling Hwang Jun-ho's (Wi Ha-joon) quest to find his brother, there wasn't much room to develop the Front Man and learn his backstory. Now that In-ho takes a more central role in Season 2, audiences finally learn more about him through the stories he tells Gi-hun and the conversations between Jun-ho and his mom. As the "friendship" between In-ho and Gi-hun grows, audiences can see that the two men aren't so different from one another. They were both involved in the games because they wanted to use the prize money to save a family member, and they were both victorious in their respective tournaments. With this façade, In-ho openly questions Gi-hun and his motivations to better understand him, which he uses to his advantage in the Squid Game Season 2 finale.

In-ho's Backstory Is Explained in 'Squid Game' Season 2

Before being the head of the Squid Game, In-ho was a police officer just like Jun-ho. After learning his sick wife was pregnant, In-ho started accepting bribes from criminals to cover her medical bills but was eventually caught and fired from the force. Tragically, In-ho couldn’t save his wife because he had already donated his kidney to Jun-ho when they were younger. What makes him more of a compelling character is that he'd absolutely do it even if it’d killed him. But since Jun-ho and his mother weren't able to help, and he lost his job, he ended up joining the Squid Game as a player, eventually winning the prize fund. But based on Jun-ho and his mother still feeling guilt about In-ho's wife dying and disconnecting from them, it seems that he was too late to save her.

While Squid Game Season 2 doesn't answer how In-ho became the Front Man, the death of his wife and the lack of help from Jun-ho and their mother might've been enough for In-ho to walk away from his past life. He didn't join the games to live an extravagant life with the prize money. He simply wanted to pay the medical bills to save his wife and provide a decent life for their child. With only tragedy left in his life as In-ho, taking on a leadership role for the Squid Game might've been his only other option. Considering that the original Squid Game creator, Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), was getting older and closer to dying, he must've been looking for a worthy successor. Learning more about In-ho's time between the 2015 Squid Game and becoming the Front Man would be an interesting storyline to see in Season 3.

In-ho Can Still Be Redeemed in 'Squid Game' Season 3

Unlike The Salesman, who felt like this job was meant for him since he was young, there’s still a redemptive path for In-ho even though he’s committed many terrible acts and hosts these deadly games. He could have been an outright villain to Gi-hun instead of this fake ally during the challenges, but he still chose to get close to him and understand his way of thinking. Yes, it's undeniable that In-ho shot Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) by the end of Season 2, but why didn't he also shoot Gi-hun, the man who has endlessly vowed to stop the games? In-ho has a level of respect and admiration for Gi-hun. In another life, they could've been real friends.

Although In-ho and Jun-ho didn't have any scenes together in Squid Game Season 2, it makes their potential reunion in Season 3 all the more emotional and impactful for each of their story arcs. It's not that Jun-ho refused to help In-ho save his wife and unborn child, he just didn't have the means to. With how far Jun-ho went to find him back in Season 1, he still cares deeply for In-ho. There's still some humanity deep within In-ho, as he spared Jun-ho's life by shooting him in the shoulder instead of somewhere more fatal. When Squid Game Season 3 arrives on Netflix, there's hopefully more to learn about In-ho's motivations that will make him an even more compelling yet complex character.

