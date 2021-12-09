The next season of 'Squid Game' is looking to be potentially darker than its first.

Netflix hit Squid Game is looking to be potentially darker than its first season. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the creator of the Korean drama Hwang Dong-hyuk discussed his plans for the show’s impending next season and revealed a shocking potential storyline.

"I'm not really in the right place to be discussing Season 2 in an official setting,” he explained via translator, “but if there were to be a Season 2, in the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations." The showrunner goes on to describe Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) humanity as passive and promises Season 2 would display what he has learned from the games in a much more active manner. In his words,

"And at the same time, as for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it's like Darth Vader. Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well."

Image Via Netflix

RELATED: The Best Fan Theories For 'Squid Game' Season 2 (So Far)

It’s certainly an incredibly interesting idea and supports the theory circuiting amongst fans that Gi-hun will return to the games. While Netflix has not officially renewed the series for a second season, representatives from the streamer and Dong-hyuk himself are in discussion over the show’s continuation. Dong-hyuk has also confirmed that, regardless of the show’s official status, he has begun planning Gi-hun’s next gamble.

Squid Game became an international phenomena since its debut in September of this year. The Korean thriller surpassed other Netflix hit Bridgerton for most viewed series in under four weeks, and claiming the No.1 spot for 28 straight days. With merchandise and award nominations having appeared within two months of the show’s debut, it seems inevitable that fans will see the dangerous games return again.

'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre' Trailer Stars Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza in Guy Ritchie Thriller Guy Ritchie's latest comes to theaters in 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email