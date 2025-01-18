Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) seems oblivious to the true identity of Player 001 in Squid Game Season 2. He appears to have learned nothing from Season 1’s Player 001 reveal, and for the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) to use the same player number as his predecessor is audacious. Perhaps there is more than meets the eye to this narrative. As it stands, Gi-hun can be taken at face value to assume he doesn’t realize the truth. He always believes the best in people, returning to the game in hopes of finding allies to bring it down from within. But, it’s also plausible that this is a ruse, and Squid Game has more tricks up its sleeve. If Gi-hun calls out the Front Man as Young-il before his mask is removed, it would be a bombshell twist for Season 3.

Surely Gi-hun Must Have Some Doubts About Young-il

Image via Netflix

It's fair to consider that Gi-hun may have suspicions about Young-il. When Young-il refers to Gi-hun by name in the Six-Legged Pentathlon, he’s taken by surprise. “You know my name?” Gi-hun responds perplexed. “Oh, your friend was calling you by your name, so I thought I’d try it,” explains Young-il. Young-il may cover his tracks, but Gi-hun does a double take at the slip-up.

When playing Mingle, Jung-bae witnesses Young-il’s true nature, as he murders a contestant. Jung-bae tries to tell Gi-hun, admitting, “Young-il scares me a little.” Gi-hun later tries to follow up, but Jung-bae brushes it off as the game making everyone crazy. Still, seeds of doubt regarding Young-il have been planted.

During the rebellion, before the hostage guard is shot, he looks at Young-il with a distinct expression. Gi-hun notices and takes Jung-bae with him to the control room instead of Young-il, who volunteers. Gi-hun claims this is because Jung-bae is his "friend" which implies that perhaps Young-il is not.

Gi-hun Is Willing to Make Moral Sacrifices To Win