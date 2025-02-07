Now that the world has had some time to digest the bloody ride that is Squid Game Season 2, it's natural that countless fans are already speculating about what's in store for the future of the hit Netflix series. With the release date for Squid Game Season 3 recently revealed, various theories have been floated in anticipation of the show's imminent continuation, with conjecture ranging from characters who possibly survived Season 2's rebellion to the games' elusive location. Yet, while some of these theories have already been dismissed out of hand by Squid Game's stars, remarks by the team behind Squid Game and details from both seasons make me believe there's enough evidence to guess at least one of these theories will come true — that Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will become the new Front Man by the end of Squid Game Season 3.

The Front Man Plays His Own Game With Gi-hun in ‘Squid Game’ Season 2