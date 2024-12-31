After surviving rounds of children's games that led to the death of 464 players, what does the winner do with their prize money of 45.6 billion won? In Seong Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) case in Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game Season 2: spend a good majority of it finding the people responsible and putting an end to them. With the help of the gang that was out to collect his debt last season, and the former detective, now-traffic-cop Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), Gi-hun finally gets to speak to the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), the person facilitating the games, and tells him to put an end to the deadly tournament. Or else what? Well, there's not much else to this plan. As a former player, Gi-hun should be more than aware that a small army of gang members with guns and a traffic cop isn't enough to stop this giant organization from taking advantage of desperate people to compete for their entertainment.

When the trailers for Squid Game Season 2 revealed that Seong Gi-hun would be reentering the games, fans wondered why on Earth would Gi-hun participate in the Squid Games again after all the trauma he experienced last time? As revealed in Squid Game Season 2, Episode 2, Jun-ho had a tracker placed in Gi-hun's mouth that they could use to find the island where the games are held. But they underestimated who they were dealing with as the device was removed and placed elsewhere to put Jun-ho and his team on a season-long goose chase. The Gi-hun in Squid Game Season 2 is a much different person than he was by the end of Season 1. He is so focused on getting revenge for everything he and the other players endured in the last game that he isn't thinking rationally. Gi-hun's lack of character development in Squid Game Season 2 shows that he was just lucky to win, instead of highlighting how his intelligence and humanity helped him succeed.

Gi-hun's Blind Trust Is His Downfall in 'Squid Game' Season 2

To keep a close eye on Gi-hun and taunt him throughout the challenges, Front Man puts himself in the games as Player 001 and quickly befriends Gi-hun. This adds suspense to Gi-hun's success, but this twist shouldn't be anything new for him considering the previous Player 001, Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), whom he also grew close to, turned out to be the creator of this twisted experience. Considering that "Red Light, Green Light" is the first game of the tournament, and he's given the same player number again, Gi-hun should at least suspect that there will be some other similar ideas carried over from the last games to this new batch. One of these similarities being that Player 001, or another person in general, could be an insider for the company. Audiences can't help but scream at Gi-hun every time they see the Front Man emotionally manipulate him. Even when Gi-hun's best friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), hints that Player 001 might be suspicious, Gi-hun doesn't even consider the possibility that he's not to be trusted. Tragically, the person who pays the ultimate price for this negligence is Jung-bae as the Front Man shoots him without Gi-hun even realizing he's been betrayed.

Gi-hun does have some moments to shine in Squid Game Season 2, however. He guides the other players through "Red Light, Green Light" by cleverly covering his mouth while instructing them to line up in single-file to throw off the motion sensors. Even his ambitious plan to steal the guards' guns and infiltrate the control center would've been successful if the Front Man wasn't involved. But that also led to the death of many innocent people who were on his side for not wanting to continue playing the games. From showing him come up with a smart plan in Season 2, Episode 3, to then having him lead an unsuccessful revolution in the Season 2 finale just goes to show how much Gi-hun has regressed as a main character.

Gi-hun Needs To Level Up in 'Squid Game' Season 3

Jung-bae was the rock that grounded Gi-hun in his rage-filled quest to stop the tournament's facilitators. But with Jung-bae's death, along with the fake death of his new friend, Young-il/Player 001, Gi-hun has no one left to truly rely on. Fans are left wondering what'll happen to Gi-hun after the Squid Game Season 2 finale. If and when Gi-hun learns that the Front Man pretended to be his accomplice in the games, it's sure to send him further down his spiral. But instead of going into full rage mode, Gi-hun needs to channel this energy into thinking more rationally.

Gi-hun has shown that he can outsmart the people in charge of the games and prove that he's more than just a poor man who got lucky. The tragic events of Squid Game Season 2 are Gi-hun's wake-up call to get his act together and stop underestimating the Front Man and his partners. For the final season, he needs to understand that sticks and stones aren't enough to put an end to the games and the people behind them. He needs to start thinking smarter and not harder. As the literal and metaphorical champion of human decency in these games, Gi-hun has a compelling journey ahead of him to prove that violence isn't the way to succeed in life.

