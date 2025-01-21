Thanks to Netflix’s binge model, which makes every episode of a new show available to watch immediately upon release, Squid Game Season 2 has largely exited the conversation as most fans watched the show within the first few days of it being on streaming. Squid Game Season 2 sees Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) return to the games hoping to put a stop to them, with the Front Man (Lee Byung-hyun) taking off his mask to join the competition. Squid Game was a cultural sensation upon release, with fans around the world suiting up as Pink Soldiers, game contestants, and even the Front Man for Halloween. However, during a recent interview with The Korea Times, Squid Game Season 2 Art Director Chae Kyoung-sun revealed that one part of the show was almost entirely different in Season 2:

"We considered making the uniform tracksuits sky blue. I showed director (Hwang Dong-hyuk) a sample, but after some thought, he said, 'Let's go back to green.' In the end, it was the right decision not to change (the color). We would have been bombarded with complaints from fans."

It’s hard to imagine watching Squid Game with the contestant wearing something other than green, and while Chae is right that there almost certainly would have been backlash from the fanbase, it’s also possible that most people would have been able to overlook a change like that and continue to enjoy the show. Squid Game has become one of the most recognizable brands in the world; if you see someone wearing a pink suit with a mask, or a green track suit with a number on it, you more than likely know what they’re going for. There are many changes in Squid Game Season 2, like the introduction of more games, but Art Director Chae Kyoung-sun and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk made the right choice by not changing the colors of the contestant’s outfits.

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Has Been a Major Streaming Hit

Despite premiering the day after Christmas, which will have been a month in just a few short days, Squid Game has remained a force to be reckoned with in the Netflix top 10 TV charts. The show currently sits in the #3 spot at the time of writing, ahead of the recently-added The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, but still behind American Primeval and WWE Monday Night Raw. Netflix has also released new projects on the movie side of things lately such as Back in Action, the action comedy starring Jamie Foxx alongside Cameron Diaz, who has returned to acting after more than 10 years away from the screen.

