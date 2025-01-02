Once Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) was confirmed to return for Squid Game Season 2 after being shot by his brother, Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), the Front Man of the games, questions were swirling about his role in the new installment. How did he survive getting shot and falling off a cliff? Did he die, and is only going to be in flashbacks for In-ho's backstory? Throughout Squid Game Season 2, Episode 1 "Bread and Lottery", it's revealed that a fisherman, Captain Park (Oh Dal-su), found Jun-ho floating on a buoy and rescued him. Since then, the two have formed a tight bond and spent years searching for the island where the games are held, to no avail. Now that he has confirmation that his brother is alive and directly involved in these horrific games, there's yet to be any progress in Jun-ho’s story arc this season.

In Squid Game Season 1, Jun-ho tries convincing his superiors to investigate the Squid Game, but they don't believe it's real. By Season 2, he demotes himself from detective to traffic officer because he doesn't like the politics behind major cases. It isn't until Jun-ho and Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) work together that they both feel like they finally have a shot at their respective goals. But they underestimate how smart and well-connected this billionaire-dollar global operation is (now who would've seen this coming?) and are back at square one as Gi-hun is back in the games and Jun-ho still has no idea where these deadly challenges are being held. ​​​​​​​

'Squid Game' Season 2's Story Outside the Challenges Drags Along

Close

What really hurts Jun-ho’s arc is how this new overarching story feels split between Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3. The draw for Squid Game is watching the players in these challenges, so stretching out this aspect hinders any progress of Jun-ho’s arc. If Jun-ho were to find the island, rescue Gi-hun, and successfully put a stop to the games, there isn't much left for the series to cover. ​​​​​​​Essentially, Squid Game Season 2 is used more to set up Season 3, and because of that, nothing can be accomplished by the protagonists. After years of failing to find his brother, there must have been more Jun-ho could’ve done, like working with Gi-hun much sooner. Their dynamic is fun to see, and having Jun-ho on the outside gives audiences hope that they can find the island and put an end to this. Yet every time the episodes cut back to Jun-ho's perspective, there's no progress. Just when it seems like they're getting close, it's a misdirection, and they're back to island hopping without any leads.

The reveal in the Season 2 finale that Captain Park is sabotaging their operation shows that no matter what Jun-ho tried to do to find the island, it would’ve been stopped by Captain Park. Jun-ho isn’t acting like a detective and picking up on the right clues. If the audience can pick up on these subtle hints, an experienced detective like Jun-ho should've as well. It doesn’t help that Jun-ho isn’t aware of this deception yet because now part of his story for Season 3 will be spent waiting for him to find out this revelation, which fans would've already known for about a year by the time the final season drops. Along with that, Squid Game Season 3 also has to balance the reunion between Jun-ho and In-ho.

Jun-ho and the Front Man Need To Interact More in 'Squid Game'

Image via Netflix

It’s a shame that the Hwang brothers didn’t have any scenes together this season. A golden rule for visual storytelling is "Show, don't tell." While there's a lot revealed about In-ho's backstory and the guilt that Jun-ho and his mother feel towards In-ho's disappearance, it would've been nice to see these scenes as flashbacks instead of present-day conversations. It doesn't help that Jun-ho has kept the secret of the Front Man's identity to himself, even when Gi-hun asks him directly. The choice to withhold this information doesn't make sense narratively, except to keep Gi-hun in the dark when the Front Man is shown to be Player 001 in Squid Game Season 2.

The story of In-ho giving one of his kidneys to Jun-ho, but not having one to give to his pregnant wife is tragic. It explains why Jun-ho feels responsible for his brother disappearing. The next confrontation between them is sure to be an emotional one, but the best opportunity to see that was in the same season that this heartbreaking backstory was revealed. If not a flashback to buy into their relationship before the series wraps up in Season 3. Even though it may seem like In-ho holds a grudge against Jun-ho, it seems that he still cares for him and wants his brother to live since he specifically shot Jun-ho in the shoulder in Season 1. With Captain Park seemingly working for the Front Man, it fits the theory that In-ho had him rescue Jun-ho to ensure he didn't die. With tons of unanswered questions in Squid Game Season 2 and theories ahead, there's a lot of character development that Jun-ho has to go through in the final season to get a satisfying ending.

Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix