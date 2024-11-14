While Squid Game certainly didn’t have the same level of anticipation leading up to the release of Season 1 as other Netflix projects of the past, it didn’t take the show long to become a global phenomenon. The thriller series scored a nearly perfect 95% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes to pair with a strong 84% from general audiences, and it earned the title of Netflix’s most-viewed TV show ever, a crown it still wears proudly to this day. Season 2 of the series is set to premiere next month on December 26, and Netflix is ramping up promotion with four new looks at the upcoming season. The new images include looks at what appear to be several new games, as well as the contestants in the living quarters looking stunned at whatever is happening.

Squid Game was written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, and the first season won six Emmy awards and received eight more nominations. Wins include Outstanding Lead Actor, which went to Lee Jung-jae for his portrayal of Seong Gi-hun, Outstanding Directing which went to Dong-hyuk, Outstanding Production Design, Stunt Performances, Visual Effects, and Lee Yoo-mi for Outstanding Guest Actress for her work as Ji-yeong. Squid Game tells the story of hundreds of players, strapped for cash, who agree to enter a competition to bolster their bank account but are unaware that the competition will see them play for their lives too. The first season of Squid Game had 1,650 million hours watched to earn the #1 spot, finishing well ahead of Stranger Things Season 4, which premiered with 1,352 million hours watched.

Squid Game lead Lee Jung-jae put himself on the map thanks to his performance in the hit Netflix series, and earlier this year, he parlayed that success into a role in The Acolyte, the Star Wars Disney+ show that was canned after one season despite strong critical reviews and viewership numbers. Jung-jae portrayed Jedi Master Sol, one of the few Jedi to show compromise on his views and not adhere to the rigid Jedi code so strictly. Jung-jae is also known for his roles in Hunt, New World, and The Face Reader.

Squid Game Season 2 premieres on December 26. Check out the new looks at the upcoming season above and watch Squid Game Season 1 on Netflix.

