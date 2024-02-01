The Big Picture In Season 2, Gi-hun seeks revenge against the wealthy people who tricked him into entering the deadly Squid Game.

The encounters with The Recruiter and The Front Man will be intense and address previous mysteries from Season 1.

A new character played by Park Gyu-young holds the Game's calling card, suggesting a possible new edition of the game.

After surprising us with a teaser for highly anticipated Season 2 of Squid Game, Netflix decided to roll out some first-look images that reveal what kind of events we can gear up to see in the upcoming episodes from the series. Even though we already knew that the follow-up to the hit South Korean series is coming this year, the teaser and images make it all real, and suggest that at least some portion of the new season has already been filmed.

The images reveal that, as he promised by the end of Season 1, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will start his quest for revenge against the wealthy people who tricked him into participating on the deadly Squid Game and made him witness the death of over 400 people during the event. With his hair back to the original color, Gi-hun looks baffled in one of the images as he stands behind one of the masked guards. It also looks like he's at a club, which means he's either having a dream or managed to break into the VIPs party.

The images also reveal that Gi-hun will have another encounter with The Recruiter (Gong Yoo), and it's going to be less than friendly. The Squid Game emissary is holding a gun and looks like he means business. Will they play a round of Russian Roulette? It's certainly the kind of game that wouldn't be out of place in the series. Another mysterious figure in the images is The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who is taking off his mask. Since his trajectory is one of the biggest mysteries that Season 1 planted, it's good to see that Season 2 will probably address it.

Close

New 'Squid Game' Character Revealed

Last but not least, the new images from Squid Game Season 2 reveal a first look at a new character who is played by South Korean superstar Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home). So far, Netflix hasn't even revealed the name of the character, so for now we won't know much about her. In the image, she's holding the dreaded calling card that recruits players to the Squid Game. This may suggest that we'll see another edition of the Squid Game and she might be a contestant.

Squid Game is created, written and produced by Hwang Dong-hyuk (Silenced), who last year earned an Emmy for his directing duties in the series. Hwang has mentioned that he's fully aware of how popular his project became, and in an open letter to fans right after the series became a hit, the creator teased some important returns in Season 2. Hwang's producing partner Kim Ji-yeon also teased the new episodes in an interview to Netflix's official website Tudum. He stated:

“There’s definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [Season 2] even better. I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much, but, really, we’re focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience.”

Netflix is yet to reveal the release window for Season 2 of Squid Game.