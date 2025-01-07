All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix, and while the second season has perhaps not achieved the same reach and praise as the first, fans and critics mostly agree that it’s a worthy follow-up that sets up the third and final season. In line with the first, one of the universally beloved aspects of the second season is the games themselves. Arguably the most thrilling and nerve-racking game is the six-legged pentathlon, the second game after Red Light, Green Light, which sees players team up in groups of six and play different mini-games to survive. During a recent interview with Netflix, Squid Game star Jo Yu-ri revealed that her character, Kim Joon-hee, excelled at one of the games that she found particularly challenging on set:

"Ever since the Red Light, Green Light shoot, I had been practicing ddakji non-stop on set. I was good when I was practicing, but I wasn't able to do it during the shoot."

Aside from the fact that all the games within the show have life-threatening consequences if the player loses, one of the things that makes them even more stressful to watch is how difficult they are. While they are children’s games, they still require a certain amount of composure, especially knowing that if you don’t follow the rules to the letter, your execution awaits. Kim Joon-hee survived the six-legged race due to her ability to flip the envelope in ddakji, but Yu-ri’s struggles to act out the game on set shows how difficult it would be if the Squid Games were real. This interview also comes not long after the Front Man actor revealed he also had trouble with a game on set that translated to even more on-screen stress and tension.

When Is ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Releasing?

Netflix has not officially announced a release date for Squid Game Season 3, which is confirmed to be the final season of the series, but a recent slip-up may have accidentally revealed when it could be coming to the platform. Netflix Korea recently posted a video confirming that Squid Game Season 3 will be released on June 27, 2025, but it has since been deleted. Unfortunately for the Netflix masterminds who had preferred to keep the release date under wraps, once something is posted on the internet like that, it’s out there forever. Squid Game Season 3 may change things slightly, but for now, it seems a safe bet that it’s coming sometime this summer.

Squid Game Season 2 is now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the show and watch all episodes of Squid Game on Netflix.

