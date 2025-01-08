All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix, and the wait is now on for the third and final season. Fans can take solace in knowing that Season 3 won’t take over three years to arrive as Season 2 did — a recent leak revealed that the next season is coming this summer — but everyone is still anxious to see how the Emmy Award-winning series ties everything up in what is confirmed to be its final season. The second season of Squid Game ends on a cliffhanger with Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun failing to put a stop to the games and watching his friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) die. During a recent behind-the-scenes interview with Netflix, Seo-hawn shared some intriguing insight into his character’s demise that gives the scene a different perspective:

While it certainly didn’t seem like Jung-bae harbored any ill feelings for Seong Gi-hun, even in the end, there was never any way to know until now if his final thought of his lifelong friend was resentment or fondness. It’s good to know that Jung-bae went out at the end only thinking highly of Seong Gi-hun, and not blaming him for what happened. Many people have argued that Seong Gi-hun’s arc in the second season wasn’t as strong as the first, and while this might be true, he still went in to put a stop to the games that have cost so many people their lives. This ultimately didn’t work out for him and now countless people are dead, but his mission was still honorable, and his closest friends aren’t holding that against him.

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Is Once Again Breaking Netflix Charts

It’s been almost two weeks since the premiere of Squid Game Season 2, and while the thriller series did cede the top TV streaming spot to WWE Monday Night Raw, which aired its first broadcast on the steamer earlier this week, it has remained the most popular traditional TV show on the platform by a wide margin. Squid Game’s biggest contender has been Missing You, the latest series from Harlan Coben, but it hasn’t even come close to reaching the same streaming heights as Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Emmy winner.

