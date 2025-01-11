It's hard to name anything more iconic in Squid Game than the games themselves. From the recognizable doll in Red Light, Green Light to the playful shapes cut out of Dalgona candy, images from the show's bloody challenges have become deeply ingrained in popular culture since the first season's release. The appropriation of the series' imagery sometimes misses the point in major ways, especially when corporations themselves get involved, but Squid Game Season 2 nonetheless ups the show's stakes by introducing a variety of new games to keep fans both horrified and ironically entertained. These competitions are a refreshing update to Squid Game's usual repertoire, with Season 2's unofficial night game serving as a creative addition to the tournament in particular, but Season 2's last official game, Mingle, is also easily the best in the series.

The third game featured in the sequel season following Squid Game's Six-Legged Pentathlon, Mingle feels like a morbid play on Musical Chairs that quickly establishes itself as a nightmarish ordeal with an equally nerve-wracking set of rules. Players begin on a spinning carousel as the children's song "Round and Round" plays, but as soon as both stop, a speaker announces a number that represents the group size players are permitted to form. Players then have thirty seconds to find enough players to form these groups and lock themselves in one of the fifty rooms lining the sides of the circular play area. Both ungrouped players left outside these rooms and misnumbered groups inside them are then shot by the geometric-masked soldiers.

Mingle Combines the Darkest Elements From 'Squid Game's Most Dangerous Competitions

The basic horror of Mingle stems from the same thing that makes the games from Squid Game Season 1 so disturbing — the fact that the game is so familiar. Like Tug-of-War and Hopscotch, Mingle is a real game whose consequences have been cranked up to a lethal degree by Squid Game's creators. Seong Gi-Hun's (Lee Jung-jae) friend from Season 1, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), confirms as much when he recalls playing Mingle on old school trips, continuing Squid Game's long-running practice of twisting children's games into tools for bloodshed. On a deeper level, however, Mingle also combines the cruelest dynamics of past games in the tournament to create the show's most nerve-wracking experience yet.

The most pressing issue of the game is Mingle's urgency. Just like the desperate players who struggle to complete the Pentathlon's mini-games on the Rainbow Path in under five minutes, Mingle's contestants are faced with a crushing time limit. Thirty seconds is hardly enough time for players to react rationally to the various group sizes they are tasked with creating, so each round of Mingle is destined to devolve back into the chaos most players experience at the beginning of Red Light, Green Light. The open space afforded to both games puts a similar distance between players and their specific safe zones, practically inviting participants to sabotage one another to survive. The beginning of Squid Game Season 2 already sees Thanos (T.O.P.) purposefully trigger the first game's motion sensor to kill his competitors, and the same principle is on display in Mingle, with the death of Young-mi (Kim Shi-eun) in particular illustrating the danger of crossing the open space.

That said, Mingle's capacity for disrupting pre-existing relationships between contestants is by far its most distressing attribute. Just as the game of Marbles in Squid Game Season 1 tricked contestants into killing those they cared for the most, Mingle's number system forces players to abandon their allies when small numbers are called and prioritize stronger allies when large numbers are called to force their way into contested rooms. This temptation to prioritize self-preservation is most tragically illustrated when Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun) abandons his mother during the latter half of the game. Moreover, while Squid Game's Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) is undercover during the competition, Player 001's need to outright murder a competitor during Mingle's final round further demonstrates how Mingle is a game in which no one and nowhere is truly safe.

Mingle Best Represents the Cruel Exploitation at the Heart of ‘Squid Game’ Season 2