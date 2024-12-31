Since fans have been waiting for Season 2 of Squid Game for three years, it was expected that the South Korean hit series would bring in big viewership numbers to Netflix, but the show performed even better than expected. Netflix has revealed their viewership numbers for this past holiday week, and Squid Game debuted with a new all-time record for the streamer. With 68 million views in just five days, the show is now the #1 most-watched series ever in its premiere week since Wednesday, thus making it Netflix's most-watched television debut ever. When the Addams Family series debuted in 2022, it accumulated 50.1 million views.

Squid Game also skyrocketed to the top of Netflix charts across the world. The series is now the #1 most-watched title in 92 countries, underscoring that the world was on the lookout for Season 2 and everyone wanted to know what Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) was going to do when he finally returned to the deadly game that made him a millionaire. Why did he decide to return to the games instead of trying to destroy the operation from the outside? How do The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and VIPs react to his return? For a lot of Netflix subscribers, those questions are already answered, and the viewing numbers might increase once people start catching up with Squid Game Season 2 after New Year's.

Netflix also announced that, in just a few days, Squid Game Season 2 has already become the seventh most popular season on the platform. If those numbers keep steady, the sophomore run of the show can continue climbing the charts and maybe even take away the crown from itself. Season 1 of Squid Game remains the most-watched non-English TV season ever on the platform, with 265.2 million views. Both seasons only underscore the potential of the Hwang Dong-hyuk series and how people all over the world resonated with it.

Season 1 of 'Squid Game' Is Also in the Top 10 (Again)

Close

Speaking of Season 1, the first batch of episodes re-entered the Netflix top 10 of most-watched series as fans warmed up for Season 2 and new fans decided to binge it in order to catch up with Season 2. Just in the last week, Season 1 accumulated 8.1 million views as subscribers re-lived Season 1's deadly games and saw Gi-hun's life-or-death attempt to come out as the victor of the Squid Game.

In Season 2, Gi-hun has hatched a plan to exact revenge on the people who make over 400 contestants kill each other for their amusement. However, the returning winner decides to participate one more time, which brings its own sort of problems and challenges. He once again risks getting killed by guards or even other contestants. The new season entered the top 10 of the most-watched international TV shows just three days after it premiered.

You can stream all episodes of Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Release Date September 17, 2021 Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Seasons 2 Writers Hwang Dong-hyuk Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Hwang Dong-hyuk Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk Expand

