The record-breaking arrival of Squid Game to Netflix in September 2021 saw a groundbreaking shift in the attitudes to foreign-language series on streaming. Earning 1.65 billion viewing hours in its first four weeks and becoming the streamer's most-watched show ever at the time, Squid Game was an instant phenomenon that made us laugh, cry, and look on in horror as the bloody hell of capitalist greed played out in sickening playground fashion.

Understandably, given the success of the show, a second was confirmed not long after, with production taking place in the summer of 2023 in South Korea. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return to the games, as promises of a revenge-fueled bloodbath keep millions of dedicated viewers on the edge of their seats. So, without further ado, and in light of a third season confirmed for 2025, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Squid Game Season 2.

Is 'Squid Game' Season 2 Streaming?

Of course, you'll be able to catch Squid Game Season 2 exclusively on Netflix. The return to the games is one of many exciting new additions to Netflix's December lineup, including the likes of Virgin River Season 6, spy thriller Black Doves, and Taron Egerton's Christmas action flick, Carry-On. Currently, you can catch all episodes of Squid Game's first season on Netflix.

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for Squid Game Season 2, here's a handy breakdown of what offers are available:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Standard With Ads 1080p Resolution

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Ad breaks $6.99 per month Standard (Ad-Free) Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $15.49 per month Premium Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

4k + HDR streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $22.99 per month

When is 'Squid Game' Season 2 Released?

You will be able to catch the return of Squid Game on Thursday, December 26, 2024. This makes for the perfect binge-watch to help that over-feasting go down from the day before, as Netflix round out an impressive year with one of their most highly-anticipated releases.

Watch the 'Squid Game' Season 2 Trailer

Officially released on November 26, the full trailer for Season 2 of Squid Game is available to watch above. Giving fans their best glimpse yet at the return to the games, this explosive trailer makes it seem as if director, writer, and producer Hwang Dong-hyuk and all others involved are turning the dial up to eleven. Thirsty for revenge, Player 456, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), is heading back into the games, with the stakes seemingly higher than ever. The already Golden Globe-nominated second season will focus on the same themes of capitalist greed, only this time with Seong Gi-hun's mind now hyper-focused thanks to the life-changing events of Season 1. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang said:

"I’ve seen many reactions from people about the show, but I don’t want to make season two as a response to those reactions. The philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season two. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next. There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can’t share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character."

An official synopsis for Season 2 reads:

"Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Squid Game' Season 2?

Plenty of information surrounding Season 2 of Squid Game has been kept tightly under wraps, but that doesn't stop some news from helping craft an episode schedule based on what we know:

Episode: Title: Written By: Release Date: 1 "Bread and Lottery" Hwang Dong-hyuk Thursday, December 26, 2024 2 TBC Hwang Dong-hyuk Thursday, December 26, 2024 3 TBC Hwang Dong-hyuk Thursday, December 26, 2024 4 TBC Hwang Dong-hyuk Thursday, December 26, 2024 5 TBC Hwang Dong-hyuk Thursday, December 26, 2024 6 TBC Hwang Dong-hyuk Thursday, December 26, 2024 7 TBC Hwang Dong-hyuk Thursday, December 26, 2024