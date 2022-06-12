After the unrivaled success of Squid Game when it premiered back in September of last year, it is a bit of a surprise that Netflix waited this long to give the green light for a second season. Now, series creator, director, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk has shared a letter sharing some insight and details about the upcoming sequel season with a brand-new poster being released alongside it.

The letter from Dong-hyuk sees the series creator thanking fans for their overwhelming support of the first season while also giving a tease for what and who will be appearing in the upcoming season. The full letter reads:

A WHOLE NEW ROUND IS COMING: It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of 'Squid Game,' a huge shout out to fans all over the world. Thank you for watching and loving of show. And now, Gi-hun returns, The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su... Join us once more for a whole new round..

This isn't the first time that Dong-hyuk has said that characters like Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) could return, but this is the first returning mention of the silent stranger that plays ddakji (the game where the player's throw red and blue folding tiles at the ground), played by Gong Yoo. This gives viewers who believe there are unanswered questions surrounding the character a reason to get excited about the upcoming season. The tease of Cheol-su, the "boyfriend" of Young-hee, who is the giant doll that served as a camera in the series' most iconic game, "Red Light, Green Light," could point to the return of that game or some sort of twist to it. This announcement also coincides with the brand-new poster which shows the right eye of the familiar doll, which could be Cheol-su. Inside the eye that fans of the series would know serves as a deadly motion tracker, the number "2" is shown in a bright red.

Squid Game was released on Netflix in September 2021 and quickly became Netflix's most viewed series of all time. Globally, the show clocked in 1.54 billion hours of views within its first twenty-eight days on the streaming service. Season 2 of the series was teased by Netflix in January 2022.

Squid Game Season 2 does not have an announced release date as of yet. You can check out the new poster and letter from the show's creator down below.