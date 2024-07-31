The Big Picture Squid Game's highly anticipated season 2 premieres on Dec 26 with a promise of added intrigue.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's letter expresses gratitude as series expands with new faces.

The show's success as Netflix's most-watched series showcases appeal of international content.

Netflix has officially announced that the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game will premiere on December 26. In an exciting development for fans, the streaming giant also confirmed that the popular Korean drama has been renewed for a third and final season, set to debut in 2025. The announcement was made through a special video release, which also featured a heartfelt letter from series creator, director, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk. In his letter, Hwang expressed his excitement and gratitude for the show's journey. He wrote, “I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story.”

Season 2 will see the return of Lee Jung-jae as the protagonist, Player 456, alongside Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. The cast expansion includes new faces such as Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and more, promising to add a new angle with added intrigue to the series. According to the official description, the story picks up three years after Gi-hun's victory in the deadly games. Consumed by a desire to dismantle the sinister organisation behind the games, Gi-hun uses his newfound wealth to hunt down the elusive figure who recruits participants by playing ddakji in the subway. However, as he delves deeper, he discovers that the path to ending the games is fraught with even greater dangers, forcing him to re-enter the lethal competition.

How Successful Has 'Squid Game' Been?

The first season of Squid Game centered on a group of 456 participants, all struggling with severe financial difficulties, who are invited to partake in a series of children's games for a substantial cash prize. However, these seemingly innocent games come with a deadly twist: losing a game results in the player's death. The competition is held in a remote, secret location, managed by masked guards under the supervision of a mysterious overseer known as the Front Man.

Squid Game has been a cultural phenomenon, becoming Netflix's most-watched series with record-breaking viewership. The first season garnered 14 Emmy nominations and secured six wins, including Best Director for Hwang Dong-hyuk and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae. The show's success has not only highlighted the appeal of international content but also opened the door for more diverse storytelling in mainstream media.

Squid Game returns to Netflix on December 26. Stay tuned for more.

Image via Netflix