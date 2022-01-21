Just when we thought we had escaped, they pulled us back in again. Squid Game season two has officially been confirmed by Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos. The news came during an interview focused on the streaming platform’s 2021 fourth quarter earnings, and when asked if the hit series would be making a comeback, Sarandos answered, “Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun.”

Though fans had hoped and expected that the series would be coming back after comments made by the show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the confirmation from Sarandos allowed a collective sigh of relief as we now know that season two is truly a go. Hwang teased viewers last fall, saying that the creative team had been put under “so much pressure” as well as given “so much love for a second season”. So much so that Hwang said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” He followed it up with a vague confirmation of the new season saying, “I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Squid Game hit Netflix in September 2021, and immediately hooked fans with its incredible storyline and top-notch character portrayal. Paired with the violent, shocking, and disturbing twists and turns that the series became known for, it’s no surprise that Squid Game became Netflix’s most-viewed series of all time. Globally, the show clocked in 1.54 billion hours of views within its first twenty-eight days on the streamer.

RELATED: 15 Movies like 'Squid Game' to Watch for More Deadly Survival Games

Along with the confirmation of a second season, Sarandos shared that he is looking at the bigger picture for the world surrounding the killer games. He plans to bring the Squid Game name and likeness to life outside of Netflix in the form of live experiences, games, and merchandise. Other hit shows including Bridgerton and Stranger Things will also fall into this web of franchise opportunities.

So what can fans expect from a second season of the groundbreaking deadly Korean drama? While we don’t know much, Hwang did tell audiences that fan favorite actor Lee Jung-jae is set to reprise his season one role as main character Seong Gi-hun. Other than that, it’s up in the air. Will there be another all out fight to the death for 45.6 billion wan? Will more children’s games be given a lethal spin?

Season one of Squid Game is streaming now on Netflix.

The Best Drama Shows on Netflix Right Now (January 2022) For when you need INTENSITY.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email