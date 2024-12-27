When Squid Game Season 1 premiered in 2021, the show skyrocketed up streaming charts and was an instant hit, spreading like wildfire around the world on its way to becoming the most-viewed Netflix Original series with over 1,650 million minutes viewed. This is significantly more than the second-place competitor, Stranger Things Season 4, which earned 1,352 million minutes viewed. Squid Game Season 1 also earned a 95% score from critics and an 84% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and over the last few weeks, everyone was anxious to see how the second season would stack up. Squid Game Season 2 is now streaming and reviews for the show are out, but it falls short of its predecessor in both categories with an 86% score from critics and a 63% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Squid Game tells the story of hundreds of players, all short on money, who accept an invitation to compete in a series of children’s games, completely unaware of what they’re signing up for. Once the games begin, the contestants quickly learn that not only do the losers not get any piece of the prize money, but they also don’t get to leave the island with their lives. The show comes from writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, and the leading star is Lee Jung-jae, who portrays Seong Gi-hun. Jung-jae’s performance as Seong Gi-hun not only netted him an Emmy win along with several other accolades but also a leading role in the recent Star Wars Disney+ series, The Acolyte, which was canceled after one season.

What Else Is Streaming on Netflix To Watch Over Break?

Whether you’re home from work or school over the next few days or weeks, Netflix has you covered with plenty of content to watch in the form of new and classic movies and TV shows. Topping the Netflix movie charts at the moment is Carry-On, the action thriller starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, with other movies such as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Barbie also making a run. As for the TV side of things, Squid Game’s Season 2 premiere has launched the show to the top of the charts, with other series like La Palma, Black Doves, No Good Deed, and The Madness all finding success in the Netflix TV top 10.

Squid Game Season 2 is now streaming.

Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Writers Hwang Dong-hyuk Streaming Service(s) Netflix

