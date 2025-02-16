We’re now nearly two months removed from the release of Squid Game Season 2, which wasn’t as well-received as the debut season of Squid Game but still earned respectable scores of 83% from critics and 63% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 sees Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) return after narrowly surviving the games in the first season, now back for another bout with hopes of putting a stop to the games. To celebrate the release of Squid Game Season 2, Hot Toys has released a new figure of Gi-hun based on his appearance in the show, featuring him wearing his iconic Player 456 green tracksuit, a mask with the square symbol, a six-legged pentathlon game, and a special figure designed to replicate the signature Squid Game staircase.

Hot Toys has been on a bit of a Marvel kick lately, just recently dropping a new figure of Sam Wilson based on Anthony Mackie’s look in Captain America: Brave New World, the new MCU movie now playing in theaters everywhere. Shortly before that, Hot Toys also dropped a new collectible of Wesley Snipes’ Blade from Deadpool & Wolverine, which will have to suffice for now as fans still await any positive news regarding Mahershala Ali’s long-turmoiled Blade movie. Hot Toys also ventured to the land of Deadpool & Wolverine to kick off 2025 to release a new figure of someone else that has played Captain America, Chris Evans, but the new figure is based on his appearance as The Human Torch, and not as the Star Spangled Man. This is the first Hot Toy to be released from Squid Game.

What Do We Know About ‘Squid Game’ Season 3?

Netflix has already announced that Squid Game Season 3 will be released on June 27, and the streamer has even debuted the first images from the third season. It has also been confirmed that Season 3 will be the final season of Squid Game, but it won’t be the end of the franchise altogether. David Fincher, best known for his work on Se7en, Zodiac, and The Killer, is working on an American Squid Game project, but details about the show/movie are being kept under wraps at this time. However, original show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has expressed his desire to be involved with whatever steps are taken next.

The new Seong Gi-hun Hot Toys figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased from Sideshow.com. Check out the new images of the figure above and watch Squid Game on Netflix.