The Front Man and the Pink Soldiers take center stage at the 2024 Game Awards to promote the hit Netflix series, Squid Game. Not only did they announce a video game based on the popular South Korean franchise, but they also showcased a new clip for season 2, that's set to come out in a few weeks. The Front Man invites the video game "CEOs and executives" to their VIP suite as the next crop of players enters the games, and the Pink Soldiers are armed and ready to ensure the games go according to plan.

This latest clip starts with the giant "red light, green light" doll that many were introduced back in season 1, then showcases the Pink Soldiers eyeing the contestants in various situations and how their numbers have grown since the last games. As expected, there will be more deaths, with Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae) screaming while he's pinned down by the soldiers. According to the Front Man, he believes that the Squid Games can "reflect and improve society," and it's up to the audience to decide if he has a point.

Squid Game season 2 is set to continue in the events of season 1. Gi-Hun returns to the Squid Game once more with the goal of ending the games for good. He will be teaming up with Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), a detective whose brother was revealed to be the Front Man. The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) now has full control of the games and wants to ensure that Gi-Hun's plans fail due to his views on human nature.

'Squid Game' Will End By Season 3

According to Squid Game's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show's final chapter will be in Season 3, which is set to come out sometime in 2025. He revealed that he didn't want to leave the fans hanging and believes that Gi-Hun's story came to full closure by the end of the third season. Hwang wrote season 2 and 3 at the same time and revealed that his plans for the third season changed during the writing session. In the end, he has decided that season 3 will be the last chapter and that the story no longer needs to go any further.

Squid Game Season 2 will be released on Netflix on December 26, 2024. In the meantime, all of season 1 is available to stream on the streaming giant. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.