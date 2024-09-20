After inviting some Squid Game stars to talk about fan theories about the highly anticipated Season 2 of the South Korean series, Netflix decided to tease fans a bit more and remind us that December 26 is closer than ever. The new season of the show will take us back to the deadly games in which only one winner is able to get the 45 billion won prize, but this time things will be different because Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is determined to take down the people that traumatized him.

The teaser for Squid Game Season 2 — or just Squid Game 2, as the title reveals — just asks one question: Are you ready? Fans are more than ready, of course, but so far we don't know what kind of surprises that series showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk has in store for the second outing of the wildly popular TV show. From the looks of it, the new edition of the games will at least take off, which means that Gi-hun's plan will not start immediately. However, we can already see some changes in the structure, with new faceless uniforms joining the party, new players gearing up for possibly different games and Gi-hun getting closer to discovering who are the powers behind such a big and secret event.

Speaking of which, it looks like Gi-hun's journey will be far from smooth. The trailer hints at PTSD events he might be going through, like hallucinations and nightmares. But whether they're real or not, the protagonist will be once again at the center of the dangerous game and challenging those who don't want to be unmasked. How far can he make it before they decide to simply take him out? We'll have to wait till December to find out.

Squid Game Showrunner Also Teased Season 2

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Hwang revealed his approach to the new episodes and talked about what will be his strategy to meet the massive expectation that was built around his creation. He stated:

"I’ve seen many reactions from people about the show, but I don’t want to make season two as a response to those reactions. The philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season two. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next. There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can’t share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character."

The new season of Squid Game also features Wi Ha-joon (Gyeongseong Creature), Lee Byung-hun (Our Blues), Kang Ae-shim (Frankly Speaking), Lee Da-wit (Itaewon Class), Yang Dong-geun (The Forbidden Marriage), Park Gyuyoung (Sweet Home) and Kang Ha-neul (Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart).

Netflix premieres Season 2 of Squid Game on December 26. You can check out the teaser above.

