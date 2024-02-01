The Big Picture Netflix has released the first footage for Season of their hit Korean series Squid Game.

The clip sees Lee Jung-jae's Song Gi-hun vowing to get revenge after the events of Season 1.

Get ready for Squid Game Season 2, coming this year!

After Netflix subscribers got confused and thought Squid Game: The Challenge was the follow-up to the hit South Korean series, it’s finally time to gear up for Season 2 of Squid Game — this time for real. The streamer already announced the new episodes will roll out this year, and in order to tease us about whatever's happening next, the first-ever clip from the new season was unveiled today.

While the short clip is not very revealing, it suggests that Season 2 of Squid Game will pick up exactly where we left it. This is due to Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) red hair, a look he sported by the Season 1 epilogue. Details of the new season are still kept under wraps, but Gi-hun did start a quest to identify and take down the organizers of the deadly game once he found out who was really behind it — and he took it very personally.

The dialogue in the clip also suggests something we could see coming. Gi-hun is told over a phone call: "You'll regret your decision," and it's pretty safe to assume that the wealthy organizers of the Squid Game will not go down quietly. The question is: Will Gi-hun sponsor another player to tear the game apart from the inside or will he track down and chase the organizers one by one?

Will There Be Another Edition of the Squid Game?

Close

Given how popular it was among viewers and its importance to the story, chances are we'll get to see another edition of the deadly games, maybe with even more creative challenges added to the roster. However, there's a chance the outside world is featured more prominently, since the series will probably dig into how the games are planned and how the massive quantity of players are chosen.

Aside from Gi-hun's mission, there are also a slate of questions that Season 2 of Squid Game has to answer related to other characters and the game itself. We still don't know how the masked guards are compelled to accept such a violent job and agree not to reveal anything to anyone — and not even their identities to each other. We also have to know who will take over the games now that the organizer is dead, as well as what will happen The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and his brother Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon).

Squid Game Season 2 premieres this year. Check out the sneak peek below and stream the first season on Netflix.

Squid Game Release Date September 17, 2021 Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Cast Jung-Jae Lee , Park Hae-soo , Oh Yeong-su , Wi Ha-joon Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 2

