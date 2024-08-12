This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Squid Game Season 2 is set to release later this year, teasing new players and a different game setup.

The returning cast includes Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-Joon, with new additions.

Netflix's hit show received critical acclaim, with Season 2 continuing the intense survival games.

It was recently announced that Squid Game season 2 will be released by the end of 2024, and to get fans excited, Netflix shared another glimpse of the next installment of the popular Korean drama. It's no secret that Lee Jung-jae will return for another round in these death games, and joining him is a new set of players, all willing to risk their lives to survive and win a massive cash prize.

The latest teaser plays the iconic 'Pink Soldiers' track from the first season while introducing the newest crop of players. While their faces remain hidden, the numbers of potential major and minor characters are seen. These are a new set of player numbers and are completely different from the ones that were given to major and minor characters from season 1. The last number the promo reveals belongs to Seong Gi-hun (Lee) - 456. The show's main protagonist has his number back, but the games he will play may wind up being completely different.

While it's still unknown who will be wearing those numbers, Netflix has revealed some of the cast members for the upcoming season. Returning to season 2 includes Lee, reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man, and Wi Ha-Joon as Hwang Jun-ho. Joining the series are Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun.

What Is 'Squid Game' About?

Created by South Korean filmmaker, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game is a K-drama where players who are in deep financial trouble play these death games, disguised as children's games, for a chance to win ₩45.6 billion (~$33.2 million USD). It follows Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father, who decided to play the games in hopes of winning the grand prize to help his elderly mother and pay off his debt. Amid the games, a detective infiltrates the game's venue in hopes of finding his missing brother, who is later revealed to be the Front Man, the guy who hosts the games.

Season 1 was released in September 2021, and aside from pulling huge Netflix streaming numbers, the show received a high average critics score of 95 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It also received numerous nominations and accolades, such as winning "Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series" at the Independent Spirit Awards, and was nominated for "Outstanding Drama Series" during the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Following the show's popularity, Netflix announced that Squid Game will return for a second season, following up on the cliffhanger ending that it left in season 1.

Squid Game season 2 will be released on Netflix on December 26, 2024. Meanwhile, all of season 1 is available to stream on the streaming giant. Follow Collider if you want to keep up to date with the latest updates.