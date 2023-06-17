Ever since Squid Game became a global phenomenon, fans of the show have been clammering for news on a second season. The wait is finally over, as Netflix used its TUDUM fan event to unveil the first-look trailer for Squid Game 2, which will see a slate of new characters added along with the returning cast.

The short teaser shows off a number of clips from the show's first season, such as the deadly "Red Light, Green Light" game and the "Glass Bridge Race," which contestants were forced to try and beat in order to earn an enormous cash prize. The trailer additionally showed off the star of Squid Game, Seong, played by Korean icon Lee Jung-jae, who will be returning to helm Season 2. Also returning for the second installment is the game's mysterious masked Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun, along with the game's recruiting salesperson, played by Gong Yoo, and fan-favorite contestant Hwang portrayed by Wi Ha-jun.

In addition to the returning cast, Netflix also revealed that a number of new actors will be joining Squid Game 2. This includes Korean actor and singer Yim Si-wan, along with Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun. While the actor's characters have not been revealed, all four of them appear hovering over the button that allows players to vote on continuing the games, so it is possible that they are all playing contestants - or perhaps something more sinister.

Squid Game Took the World by Storm

Upon its release in 2021, Squid Game became a global sensation, and would go on to break numerous viewer records at Netflix. It remains the platform's most widely-watched show, and garnered a record 1.65 billion viewing hours in just 28 days, surpassing the previous record-holder, Bridgerton. The series received a staggering 14 Primetime Emmy nominations, and became the first foreign-language show to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

It should come as no surprise that fans were desperate for a continuation of the show. Netflix would oblige them in January 2022, with the announcement that a second season of Squid Game was in development. Lee confirmed that shooting for Season 2 would begin in the summer 2023. The release window for Squid Game 2 has not been revealed, though more information will likely arrive soon.

The teaser for Squid Game 2 can be seen below: