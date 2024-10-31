A new lineup of challengers are entering the stadium in a fresh trailer for the upcoming second season of Squid Game. With its premiere date set for December 26, the scene is set for another knock-down-drag-out race for money, as risks are taken and lives are lost in the series that first took Netflix by storm back in 2021. It’s been three years and audiences are as amped as ever to find out what life has been like for Lee Jung-jae’s survivor, Seong Gi-hun, who will willingly toss back on his green uniform and re-enter the competition under the name of Player 456.

There’s a lot that looks the same and even more than looks different in the latest trailer for Season 2 of Squid Game. The course looks familiar, but now a bright pink color palette shades things previously covered in green. As the rules of the game are explained to an unsuspecting new group of competitors, Gi-hun looks hardened and prepared for what lies ahead. That is until he walks through the doors that lead him and the others to the Red Light Green Light court, where the man next to him points at the giant little girl about to spray them with bullets and asks, “What’s that?” It’s then that Gi-hun’s forehead sweat begins to collect and the panic truly washes over him. To be fair, we’re right there with him wondering why he would get himself into this mess again. From here, it’s off to the races, with plenty of new games foreshadowing the obstacles that await the players. This time around, it looks like Gi-hun will try to take on more of a leadership role, using his knowledge from the last set of games to get him — and hopefully others — out alive.

Along with Gi-hun, the trailer also teases the return of Lee Byung-hun as Front Man and Wi Ha-jun’s police detective, Hwang Jun-ho. Filling out the ensemble for the show’s sophomore season is a lineup that includes Kang Ae-shim (Frankly Speaking), Yang Dong-geun (The Forbidden Marriage), Kang Ha-neul (Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart), Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home), and Lee Da-wit (Itaewon Class).

The (Almost) End of the Road for ‘Squid Game’

The new batch of episodes will serve as the beginning of the end for the Korean language drama that spread across Netflix like wildfire three years ago. While there are some who think the show would have been better served had it tapped out following its debut season, there are others who don’t want to see the good times come to an end. And Season 2 will not be the finale, as another season is on the way in the new year that will bring all of our burning questions to a fiery finale.

For now, you can check out the latest trailer for Squid Game’s second season above along with some new images below, and head to Netflix to get caught up on Season 1.

Close

0 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Release Date September 17, 2021 Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Seasons 1 Writers Hwang Dong-hyuk Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Hwang Dong-hyuk Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk Expand

Watch On Netflix