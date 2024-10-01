Three months remain until Squid Game Season 2 is released and the mysterious man from season 1's first episode is making his preparations. As this upcoming season will feature a new batch of players joining Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), invitations have to be sent out and that's what this latest trailer is all about. And just like last time, a simple game of ddakji and a load of cash is on the line.

Returning is Train to Busan's Gong Yoo as the mystery recruiter as he shares an elegant "get ready with me" video. It doesn't take long till it's revealed that he's getting ready to meet more financially vulnerable people in the train station. Also, he seems to have tones of red and blue papers in his closet, sitting there waiting to be used, and stacks of Korean Won to give away. It ends when he faces a possible Squid Game contender, asking if he would like to play with him.

Created by South Korean filmmaker, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game is a South Korean drama that became one of Netflix's biggest shows. So much so that a reality game version was produced called Squid Game: The Challenge. The premise centers around Seong Gi-hun, who joins hundreds of players with various degrees of financial struggles in a series of death games, disguised as children's games. Season one was a massive success as not only did it receive a high critics score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was also nominated and won a handful of awards.

What Do We Know About 'Squid Game' Season 2?

A year after Squid Game's release, it was confirmed that a second season was greenlit. While the plot remains under wraps, a handful of characters will be making a return, such as Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho, and Lee Byung-hun as Hwang In-ho (aka the front man). Season 2 will also include some new faces entering the games. Some of them include Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun. And while their character names remain hidden, their player numbers might have been revealed in a previous trailer.

Netflix will release Squid Game season 2 on December 26, 2024. In the meantime, all of Season 1 is available to stream. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.