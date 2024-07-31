The Big Picture Netflix teases Season 2 of Squid Game with mysterious symbols on a billboard, hinting at news to come.

Season 1 of Squid Game was a major success, winning multiple Emmy Awards and breaking viewing records.

Fans can hope for an official release date and possibly a trailer for Squid Game Season 2 to drop soon.

One of the biggest Netflix shows of all time, which has Season 2 on the way, just got a mysterious tease. The official Netflix X account posted a billboard with a square, triangle, and circle on it, the same symbols seen on the masks worn by workers in Squid Game who wear them to maintain anonymity. Everything that Netflix does is calculated; the official account wouldn't post this without it meaning something, and it most likely means news for Squid Game Season 2, possibly an official release date and maybe even the first trailer, could be coming sooner rather than later. Squid Game Season 1 is far and away the most viewed non-English series in Netflix history, with more than 2.2 billion hours viewed. For reference, the number two series, Money Heist, has just over 700 million hours viewed, 1/3 of Squid Game Season 1.

The first season of Squid Games won six Emmy Awards, with both Lee Jung-jae and Lee Yoo-mi winning for Best Lead Actor and Best Guest Actress, respectively, and the series also claiming gold for Best Directing, Production Design, Stunt Performance, and even Visual Effects. The series received eight other nominations, but bringing home 6/14 is still an impressive total to hang a hat on. Squid Game Season 1 was beloved by critics and audiences upon release, registering an impressive score of 95% from the former and a slightly-lower but still impressive rating of 84% from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes. The series was such a success for Netflix it even spawned a reality spin-off, Squid Game: The Challenge, which also performed exceedingly well for the streamer.

What Kind of ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 New Could Be Coming Soon?

The most likely answer as to what this mysterious post could be teasing is an official release date, which will almost certainly accompany either a short teaser trailer, or a batch of images showcasing the first look at Squid Game Season 2. After the success of the first season of Squid Game, Netflix is surely ready to get Season 2 out as quickly as possible without skipping any crucial marketing phases. The earlier the first trailer drops, the closer we'll be to the series' return, and Netflix wouldn't have posted that caption-less photo if Squid Game Season 2 news wasn't closer than we think.

Squid Game Season 2 will premiere this December, but has not yet nailed down an official release date. Check out the ominous post above, stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and stream the first season of Squid Game exclusively on Netflix.

Squid Game 0 10 Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Writers Hwang Dong-hyuk Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Hwang Dong-hyuk

WATCH ON NETFLIX