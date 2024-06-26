The Big Picture Squid Game Season 2 hints will be revealed at the Lucca Comics festival on October 31.

The success of the series led to a game show spin-off called Squid Game: The Challenge.

Exciting news for fans as Season 2, featuring new characters, is set to premiere in December 2024.

Since its phenomenal debut in 2021, the hype for Netflix’s Squid Game has only increased. According to Variety, fans may be getting a hint of what is to come for Season 2. The showrunner and actors will reportedly tease the future of the series at Italy’s Lucca Comics and Games festival on the fitting date of October 31. The festival takes place in the town of Lucca, which to this day remains surrounded by a preserved medieval structure. It is unclear exactly what information will be shared at the festival, but any news is good news.

Hwang Dong-hyuk created the series after over a decade of languishing in entertainment limbo. The South Korean director originally envisioned the series as a feature film, but only when it was greenlit for a series on Netflix did it take the world by storm. The underlying themes of the vicious nature of capitalism resonated with fans and made the series such a success that many couldn’t wait for Squid Game Season 2.

The series also spawned a game show called Squid Game: The Challenge, which seemingly misses the point that the series was trying to make, putting contestants in the situations that the characters face in the narrative series. Thankfully, Season 2 inches closer and closer every day. Stars of the series, Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-joon, will join the creator in Italy for the anticipated event. Lee's contribution to the series turned out to be a massive success and has since cinched his first English-speaking role in Disney+'s The Acolyte. Even so, viewers will still be excited to see him reprise his role from the fascinating series.

What ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Has In Store

Close

It has been three years since Seong Gi-hun (Lee) heartbreakingly won the games, but fans have not lost their bloodlust. The Season 1 cliffhanger has made everyone hunger for more, which the following installment promises to do. Promotional images for the new season show Gi-hun making significant moves after his plans to reunite with his daughter are dashed. He thought he was out, but they pulled him back in. Though he intended to go to the US with his new money and new life, a phone call puts these plans on hold because of his harrowing treatment from the games.

Though most of the previous cast are dead, the new season will feature some familiar faces. Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) is set to return as well as the Recruiter (Gong Yoo). Other than that, the sophomore season will be populated with new characters to raise the stakes. After the Lucca festival, it won’t be long before the next game begins. Squid Game is slated to premiere in December 2024 on Netflix. Season 1 is streaming now.

Squid Game 0 10 Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk

Watch on Netflix