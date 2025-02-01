Squid Game Season 2 came with a lot more violence and death, where hundreds of players die yet again. However, the new season has come a long way, and Squid Game Season 2 features an entirely new cast of characters. While there were plenty of lovable characters in Season 1 such as Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon), Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo), and Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), there were also quite a few who just did not hit the mark and were better off left behind. Specifically, we're talking about the VIPs that appeared in Season 1, Episode 7, in the aptly titled "VIPs." In that episode, Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) introduces a new group of observers to the games. The VIPs are a group of wealthy elite who were either the originators of the Squid Games or, at the very least, supportive of the games. The Squid Games, we learn, was created by those like the VIPs alongside Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su) for entertainment purposes. While this provides a plausible reason for the secret games — and how they can be so elaborate and also so secretive — these characters were among some of the worst as far as performance and portrayal goes in the series.

The VIPs Served as Stand-Ins for American Viewers