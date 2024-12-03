After waiting 3 years for Season 2 of Squid Game, fans of the South Korean series won't have to wait as long for Season 3. The reason is very simple — series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk told IndieWire that the upcoming season and the next were written at the same time. The writer also took the opportunity to tease the next batch of episodes and how the series will end after Season 3.

During the interview, Hwang commented that one of the reasons why it took so long for Season 2 to happen was that he wrote Season 1 "without much thought about doing the second season," and the enormous success meant he had to go back to something that he didn't even consider might have additional episodes. The good thing is that the creator managed to find hooks for the next two installments of the show, as he revealed:

“I wrote Seasons 2 and 3 at the same time… and along the storyline, there is a turning point that takes place, and that leads to a series of different events, and also leads to a significant change in the character. Relatively speaking, the ending for Season 2 came to me quite early on. However, the ending to Season 3, actually ended up [in] a different direction than what I had initially conceived of. While I was working on the story and working on the script, I saw this new path that I wanted to go down, and so the ending of Season 3 actually changed in the process of creating Season 2.”

What Do We Know About 'Squid Game' Season 2?

So far, we know that Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is entering the Squid Game again, and this time with the goal of destroying the game from the inside. At the same time, however, The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and the VIPs know that Gi-hun is planning something, so the tensions will probably get to an all-time high as both parties try to take down one another. All of this will happen while a huge slate of new players compete and risk their lives for the 45.6 billion won prize that is at stake at Squid Game 2. We still don't know the extent of Gi-hun's plan, and why he decided to risk his life again instead of putting his plan into motion on the outside while the games happened. But then again, all will be revealed when Season 2 debuts.

Netflix premieres Squid Game 2 on December 26. You can check out the trailer below:

0 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Release Date September 17, 2021 Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Writers Hwang Dong-hyuk Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Hwang Dong-hyuk Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk Expand

