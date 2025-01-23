After premiering to great acclaim in 2021, expectations were sky-high for the follow-up to the smash-hit Netflix series, Squid Game. To a great extent, Season 2 pleased audiences and critics alike, but wasn't without flaws. Audiences weren't particularly pleased with how the sophomore season handled the surprise return of Detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon). Initially thought to have been dead, Jun-ho was revealed to have survived the cliff fall after being rescued by Captain Park. However, fans were disappointed by his limited role throughout the season, as his character barely received any screen time once the inside games began. Ha-Joon is now defending the writer's choice and has teased that Season 3 will cover his arc with more depth.

In his recent interview with RadioTimes, Ha-joon shared that while he understood fan frustration about his character being placed on the back burner when the action picked up, he didn't share the sentiment, as he knew Season 2 only served as a build-up to a much bigger involvement for his character in Season 3. "I do understand that, from the audience's point of view, it might have been disappointing," said Ha-joon, "but from my perspective, I know this is part of the longer and bigger story, so I wasn’t disappointed at all." Furthermore, the actor went on to tease that "a lot of Jun-ho’s stories will be dealt with in depth" in the concluding chapter as it will showcase "different aspects" of his personality.

Will Ha-Joon Succeed in Stopping the Games in Season 3?

As teased by Ha-joon, much of Squid Game season 3 is expected to cover the dynamic between Ha-joon and his lost but found brother, In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) who was revealed at the end of Season 1 to be the Front Man. Despite his near-death experience after infiltrating the games, the detective eventually revived his investigation of the games and is now on a mission to locate the island and seek answers to his many burning questions from his brother.

However, whether Ha-joon will still team with Squid Game winner Gi-hun to bring down his brother for good remains to be seen. For one, his decision to keep his brother's identity as the heartless Front Man from Gi-hun suggests he could be harboring a yet unseen motive. While both Ha-joon and Gi-hun want to put a lasting end to the games, the latter's approach will likely be more brutal, with Gi-hun's wrath against the Front Man now red-hot following the killing of his best friend. It all sets up Season 3 to be an epic finale when all the moving parts collide and, as recently teased by another star, a dark and cruel ending awaits us.

Netflix has teased that Squid Game Season 3 will arrive sometime this year in 2025. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix.