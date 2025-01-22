Squid Game Season 2 has come and gone faster than you could play a game of ddakji, and although the show certainly has the prowess to dominate the conversation for the better part of two months, Netflix's binge model saw to it that most people watched Season 2 in its entirety within the first few days of it dropping. Everyone is already waiting on pins and needles to see how Hwang Dong-hyuk and his crew follow up Season 2, and one of the stars who met an unfortunate fate in the Season 2 finale has weighed in on where he thinks the story is going. During a recent interview with Radio Times, Lee Seo-hwan, who plays Park Jung-bae in the show, says he has a theory for where Season 3 could be heading for Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), and it's dark:

"I know nothing about season 3, but as a viewer and a fan myself, I think there could be three possibilities. One would be Gi-hun losing all hope, and the second, him becoming even more vengeful. But the third possibility would be him becoming vengeful towards the players, not the people behind the game. If I were Jung-bae, I think it would be most heartbreaking to see Gi-hun go all vengeful and spiteful towards the players."

Gi-hun's arc in Season 2 perhaps wasn't as strong as Season 1, but it would still be devastating to watch him turn on his fellow competitors for those who have become invested with his character. At the end of the day, while the players are the ones voting to continue the games, it's still a move out of desperation that is more a cry for help than anything else, and it would almost be out of character to see Gi-hun taking revenge on the other players who vote to continue the games instead of helping them to understand why they shouldn't and trying to get them off the island. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long to see how Season 3 plays out, as it's already been confirmed that it will drop later this year, and there won't be a years-long gap like between Seasons 1 and 2.

How Does ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Stack Up to Season 1?

Squid Game Season 1 earned a nearly perfect 95% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 83% score from general audiences to accompany it. However, Season 2 dipped slightly, scoring at 83% from critics and 63% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 may not have earned the same praise across the board as Season 1, but the show has still been a major hit for Netflix, hanging around in the top 10 for the better part of a month now and refusing to give up its spot to newer projects.

