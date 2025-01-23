Squid Game Season 2 follows Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he attempts to find the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), the leader of the Squid Game. However, in his attempts to find Front Man, Gi-hun is simply outplayed and finds himself back in another game of Squid Game without any means of escape. In Season 2, Gi-hun is forced to play three deadly games that result in hundreds of deaths yet again. However, the end of Season 2 shows that Gi-hun is no longer interested in playing the Front Man's game, with he and the players attempting to stage a coup. With Squid Game Season 3 confirmed, viewers can expect to return to the horrifying and deadly Squid Game competition in 2025, when Season 3 is expected to premiere. However, many viewers are curious about how Season 3 will play out, especially with the cliffhanger that Season 2 left on.

Season 2 Used the Games To Build Up to Something Bigger in Season 3