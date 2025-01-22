Squid Game Season 2's pathetic ending still has many of us reeling, but an even darker ending might be in store as we look forward to the third and final season. Season 1 had a bittersweet ending with protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) successfully exiting the games with the insane ₩45.6 billion prize money which unfortunately, became inconsequential as he couldn't use it for his intended goal. With another harrowing conclusion to Season 2, Squid Game has established it has no business with happy endings. Season 2 sees the aggrieved Player 456 re-entering the games to go after the sadistic Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), behind the deadly game. The ending sets up Gi-hun and the Front Man for an epic showdown in the finale and one star has teased that another tragic ending awaits fans.

Following Season 2's brutal ending, fans have been theorizing how the story could likely conclude, but actress, Jo Yu-ri, who plays Player 222, Jun-hee, has said many of the theories are inaccurate. While speaking in an interview with Cinema Today, Yu-ri teased an unexpected ending, contrary to what fans are expecting, going by the many theories she has read. However, she teased that the concluding chapter will be just as intriguing as the previous installments, saying:

"It seems like a lot of people have been predicting the contents of season 3, but it seems like not many of them have gotten it right as I thought. A truly unimaginably brutal and cruel story awaits, so please look forward to it."

Yu-ri's Jun-hee who is heavily pregnant, is one of the players left alive at the end of Season 2. The inclusion of a pregnant player in the sophomore season was surprising, to say the least, but showed just how dark the writers are willing to take the show. Jun-hee might have survived Season 2's round of games, but her character seems headed for an agonizing end with the number of people willing to keep her safe depleting quickly with every game. The increasing likelihood of her elimination feeds into the show's dark nature and a potentially deadly arc will go down as one of the show's worst tragedies.

The 'Squid Game' Franchise Is Expanding

Though Squid Game will end with Season 3, the franchise is far from over as more content set within the same world is currently being incubated. There are endless possibilities for spin-offs and show creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk recently revealed he is working on a story centered on the villainous Front Man and set in between the events of Seasons 1 and 2. He said:

“One of the ideas I’m tossing around is what happened between season one and two. There’s a three year-gap. So, for example, what was the Front Man doing during those three years? What was the Recruiter doing? When I have some downtime, I like to just toss some ideas around and go wild with my imagination. So I guess we can be open to anything.”

There's no specific release date yet for Squid Game Season 3 but given the final chapter was shot alongside Season 2, the gap between the next season won't be nearly as long as the first one. Netflix has teased a release before the end of 2025, so stay tuned for updates.

5 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Release Date September 17, 2021 Finale Year November 30, 2024 Cast Lee Jung-jae , Lee Byung-hun , Park Hae-soo , Yim Si-wan , Kang Ha-neul , Wi Ha-jun , Park Gyu-young , Lee Jin-wook , Hoyeon , Oh Young-soo , Park Sung-hoon , Yang Dong-geun , Heo Sung-tae , Kim Joo-ryoung , Kang Ae-sim , Lee Da-wit , Choi Seung-hyun , Anupam Tripathi , Lee You-mi , Jo Yu-ri , Won Ji-an , Jun Suk-ho , Park Hye-jin , Chae Gook-hee Main Genre Mystery Seasons 3 Producers Hwang Dong-hyuk , Han Heung-seok , Kim Ji-yeon Creator(s) Hwang Dong-hyuk Writers Hwang Dong-hyuk Network Netflix Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Hwang Dong-hyuk Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk Expand

