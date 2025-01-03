Squid Game Season 2 left viewers on a massive cliffhanger, one they can't wait to see resolved in the third and final season of the hit series. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the flagship series will end with the third season, which is two more seasons than he originally planned. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dong-hyuk teased the progress of the third season, which was renewed and filmed back-to-back with the second. The creator of the biggest series on Netflix also revealed that he was considering extending the Squid Game universe after the main series wraps up this year. Dong-hyuk revealed the current stage of the third season, saying,

"I wrote seasons two and three back-to-back, we filmed them back-to-back, and it’s currently in post. It’s going to arrive sometime in 2025."

'Squid Game' Creator Teases Franchise Expansion.

Image via Netflix

Netflix loves smash hits, and the sky is the limit when a show rakes in views for the platform. Underperforming shows are canceled quickly, but over-performers are almost guaranteed a spinoff or two. Dong-hyuk is considering exploring more Squid Game stories. He talked about focusing on other characters apart from Gi-hun, saying,

"Personally, I see the third season as being the finale to this story. That’s because I believe I’ve had closure to the story I wanted to tell about society through the character of Seong Gi-hun. If I ever wanted to go back to the world of Squid Game, it would be about different characters with a different story arc. Some kind of spinoff, maybe. For example, the masked guards. How did they end up here? What do they do in their downtime? Something like that, maybe."

Squid Game Season 3 is already being promoted, with a teaser recently revealing that the worst doll in the world is getting a male counterpart. Young-hee is joined by Chul-su, an equally ginormous doll, for a new game of Red Light, Green Light. If one doll wreaked that much havoc, how about two? In the aftermath of a shocking discovery and loss, "the third season will really explore that sense of loss and failure, that guilt weighing so heavily on Gi-hun. How’s he going to navigate the story further with all of that weighing down on him?" teased Doung-hyuk.

The third and final Squid Game season does not have a premiere date yet, but the past two seasons are available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for all your Squid Game needs.

