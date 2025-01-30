Fresh off the success of Squid Game Season 2, Netflix wasted no time in delivering the announcement that fans have been waiting for. The streamer has revealed that Squid Game Season 3 will be released on June 27, just over six months after the release of Season 2. There was over a three-year gap between the first two seasons of Squid Game, but fans can now officially rest easy knowing there won't be any such challenges to overcome for the third and final season. In addition to announcing the new season, Netflix has also debuted a poster and the first-look images of Squid Game Season 3, which feature Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) in a sticky situation, along with other competitors mourning a friend and the Front Man watching over the games with disturbing satisfaction.

Squid Game Season 2 was perhaps not as universally beloved as Season 1, but the show still earned acclaim from both critics and audiences, earning a score of 82% from the latter and 63% from the former on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. After Gi-hun narrowly escapes the games with his life in Season 1, his goal in Season 2 was to find the games and put a stop to them to prevent anyone else from getting hurt, and while he did manage to get himself back into the competition, the Front Man was one step ahead of him, and he found no luck stopping the games themselves. Gi-hun also watched his best friend die in front of him in the final seconds of Season 2, and that will certainly be weighing heavy on him as we move into the final chapter of Squid Game.

‘Squid Game’ Season 3’s Big Leak Came True