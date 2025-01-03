The hype train for Squid Game Season 3 just picked up steam, and Netflix might have inadvertently shovelled some more coal into it with an unexpected and, perhaps accidental, reveal of some crucial news. While fans already knew the highly anticipated season would drop in 2025, thanks to the teaser that hinted at the arrival of a second gigantic, creepy, murderous doll for the third and final season of the series, a now-deleted video from Netflix Korea may have accidentally spilled the beans on the exact date: June 27, 2025. If true, this would mark an unusually fast turnaround, although it shouldn't be a huge surprise given what we now know about Seasons 2 and 3, and how they were made.

While Season 1 premiered in 2021 and Season 2 landed just this past December, the jump from Season 2 to Season 3 in under six months is lightning-fast by comparison, but that's a result of creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk's hard work in producing Seasons 2 and 3 simultaneously. Hwang has been open about his creative process and how the unexpected success of Squid Game shaped its sequels.

Why Are We Getting 'Squid Game' Season 3 So Soon?

Speaking to IndieWire last month, prior to the release of Season 2, the creator explained that the delay between Seasons 1 and 2 was due to the show's unplanned continuation, stating that he wrote Season 1 "without much thought about doing the second season," and the huge success meant he had to return to a project that he didn't even consider might have additional episodes at first.

“I wrote Seasons 2 and 3 at the same time… and along the storyline, there is a turning point that takes place, and that leads to a series of different events, and also leads to a significant change in the character. Relatively speaking, the ending for Season 2 came to me quite early on. However, the ending to Season 3, actually ended up [in] a different direction than what I had initially conceived of. While I was working on the story and working on the script, I saw this new path that I wanted to go down, and so the ending of Season 3 actually changed in the process of creating Season 2.”

Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Netflix.