The Big Picture Get ready, Squid Game fans! Netflix announces release dates for Season 2 (2024) and Season 3 (2025). Anticipation is high!

Netflix's investment in Squid Game shows its massive success, joining the ranks of hits like Stranger Things. South Korean TV at its best.

Squid Game's unexpected breakout mirrors Parasite's success, making waves internationally. A must-watch survival game with high stakes!

Squid Game fans are in for a massive update on the smash hit Korean series. Netflix has not only confirmed a release date for the long-awaited second season, but the streaming giant has also confirmed that the show will also be getting a third and final season. Per a report from variety, Squid Game Season 2 will premiere on December 26th, 2024, with Season 3 set to air only a year later in 2025.

The news regarding Squid Game's second and third seasons comes only hours after Netflix released an ominous tease on their official X (Twitter) account. It's hardly surprising that Netflix is investing so much into the upcoming seasons of the show, as Squid Game Season 1 became an unexpected breakout hit, becoming one of the network's most-watched shows alongside the likes of Stranger Things and Baby Reindeer. Much like Parasite became a critically acclaimed and financially successful international hit for South Korean cinema, Squid Game did the exact same thing for South Korean television.

What is the 'Squid Game' Story So Far?

For those who haven't yet jumped on the bandwagon, Squid Game is a tragic-yet-thrilling tale of classism and the lengths someone is willing to go to in order to escape poverty. At the center of Squid Game's conflict is Seong Gi-hun (played by The Acolyte star Lee Jung-jae) - a deadbeat gambler who is in danger of losing his relationship with his daughter. Everything changes when Gi-hun is invited to participate in a series of children's games in exchange for a massive cash prize.

Gi-hun is taken to a remote island along with over four-hundred other competitors, as they're each taken to whaat looks like a simple game of "Red Light, Green Light". It is, except for the part where the losers of the game are executed by the guards if they fail. Gi-hun is then forced to forge alliances and make impossible decisions to not just take home the massive cash prize, but also survive long enough to use it.

Before the next chapter arrives on Netflix on December 26th, Squid Game Season 1 is currently available to stream on the platform. Also available on Netflix is the very successful (and highly controversial) reality show spin-off, Squid Game: The Challenge.