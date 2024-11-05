Squid Game has become a Netflix darling since its release in 2021. The show has amassed numerous accolades and praise from fans and critics alike. While season 2 has yet to come out, the show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, revealed when the series would end, and it's much sooner than you think, concluding the story of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and his involvement with these death games.

During a "For Your Consideration" event in Los Angeles, Hwang reiterated that season 3 would be Squid Game's last installment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He claimed that the conclusion came "naturally" to him and that he's "nearly done with the editing portion of season three.”

“When I was thinking about the idea for the ending of season three, I think it sort of naturally came to me that this was the finale. I believed that with that story, I was able to tell everything that I wanted to tell through the story of Squid Game and also in the perspective of Gi-hun as a character, and I thought that we don’t need any further stories from here.”

At the moment, there isn't that much news about what season 3 will entail. However, it was reported that Squid Game's third and final installment is set to come out sometime in 2025.

Seong Gi-hun Returns for Round 2 in Squid Game Season 2

Before Squid Game became a hit Netflix series, the show's original plot was meant to be for a film but was rejected multiple times before it was approved by Netflix. For those who have yet to see the show, it follows the story of Gi-Hun, a divorced father who has severe financial issues. He and over 400 players in a similar predicament receive an invitation to participate in a series of death games, disguised as children's games, for a chance to win ₩45.6 billion (~$33.2 million USD), as long as they're able to survive.

Squid Game season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, with Gi-hun calling the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) at an airport terminal. While the plot for the next installment remains a mystery, Season 2's latest trailer reveals our main protagonist retaining his former player number and attempts to warn people about these death games, with Red Light, Green Light returning to the roster.

Only a handful of cast members from Season 1 are returning to Season 2, such as Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-Joon. Meanwhile, the show is set to include some new faces, like Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun.

Squid Game season 2 will come out on December 26, 2024. In the meantime, all of season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.