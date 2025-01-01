It hasn't even been a month and Squid Game fever is taking the world by storm with the release of Season 2, and that hasn't gone unnoticed by Netflix. Less than a month after the premiere of Season 2, the streamer has already shared the first teaser for Season 3. Check out the new eerie footage below!

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Collider as the updates come in.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Squid Game Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes: a survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. Release Date September 17, 2021 Finale Year November 30, 2024 Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Seasons 2 Writers Hwang Dong-hyuk Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk Expand

Watch on Netflix